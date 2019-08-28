JEFFERSONVILLE — A pharmaceutical company has added to its presence in Southern Indiana.
KnippeRx Inc., has opened a patient support center at 200 Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, which is a short distance from a more than 300,000-square-foot distribution center of its parent company, J Knipper & Co. that opened two years ago in the River Ridge Commerce Center in Charlestown.
A staff of 80 registered pharmacists and state-licensed pharmacy technicians — tripling KnippeRx's previous staff — will occupy the 8,000-square-foot support center, which will provide personalized patient access, adherence, and clinical support services via phone.
J. Knipper & Co., which has been in business for 33 years, had conducted the bulk of its pharmaceutical marketing and distribution out of New Jersey and other locations, before concentrating on the Midwest to better service its needs.
"So the River Ridge center is a superb place for the type of business we're in," said Recie Bomar, general manager of the distribution center and the patient service center, which opened in July.
KnippeRx has transformed the specialty pharmacy experience with its nation-wide dispensing, integrated hub and distribution services, according to a news release. The company strives to assure patients enjoy maximum access to therapy.
“Specialty drugs have a very unique set of distribution needs, which are not met by the traditional drug distribution channels,” Michael J. Laferrera, president and chief operating officer, stated in the release. “KnippeRx has been designed to provide all of the unique services that the manufacturer needs to more effectively manage the specialty supply and fulfillment chain and to quickly and efficiently get those therapies to the patients who need them.”
Interested job applicants can find additional information about career opportunities at KnippeRx by visiting the careers section of the KnippeRx website at www.knipperx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.