NEW ALBANY — A grand-opening ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, to debut the Elliott and Sue Phillips Pavilion, a state-of-the-art, covered outdoor basketball court at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park, Floyd County’s newest park, located behind Northside Christian Church off Charlestown Road.
The welcome and dedication will begin at 10 a.m. Following the festivities, an exhibition game involving local fourth grade boys’ players will be played around 10:30 a.m.
The Phillips Pavilion is named in recognition of Elliott and the late Sue Phillips for their gift to Floyd County Parks and Recreation, which made this state-of-the-art, unique basketball court possible. Elliott is a longtime real estate developer in Southern Indiana and is based in New Albany.
“It’s a wonderful and very unique addition to what is rapidly becoming our most popular park in Floyd County,” said Scott Klink, president of the county parks board. “We were very blessed to work with Elliott on this project, as an honor to his late wife and our community.”
Romeo Langford Court, which opened in July 2018, is located immediately next to Phillips Pavilion.
“We feel strongly that our new park houses the best outdoor basketball courts in this region if not beyond,” stated Floyd County Parks and Recreation superintendent Roger Jeffers.
