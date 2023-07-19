NEW ALBANY — A new company will take over operations at the Regal movie theater in New Albany.
Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, LLC, a Knoxville-based company, announced in a Wednesday news release that it will be the new operator of the New Albany 16 Theatre, located near Charlestown Road.
The Regal theater will close early next week as the transition begins, and Phoenix will reopen the theater on Aug. 3.
"Phoenix Theatres is proud to keep the New Albany 16 Theatre open for its past patrons who have been loyal customers for several decades. Too many theatres have closed in the past few years and left towns without a movie theatre for their community," Phoenix Theatres President and CEO Phil Zacheretti said in the news release. “We will re-open on Thursday, August 3rd and continue to serve the greater New Albany area for years to come.”
There will be some changes to the theater, but most features "will remain the same," including the continued employment of previous managers and employees, according to the news release.
The admissions prices to the theater will be "at or below the previous levels." The concessions will feature candy, Orville Redenbacher popcorn, sodas, nachos, hot dogs, pretzels, and Icee products, and prices will be "comparable with previous levels."
Possible changes include the addition of "freshly cooked small plate food items" and potential alcoholic drink options, according to the release.
Phoenix Theatres will allow customers to reserve seating online for all of the auditoriums, and advanced ticketing is recommended. The theater will offer a rewards program for regular customers with free membership available at the theater's box office or concession stand.
Phoenix Theatres will reopen the theater with film showings such as “Barbie,” "Oppenheimer,” “Mission Impossible,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” "Haunted Mansion” and “Meg 2: The Trench."
The theater is "completely accessible" for those with disabilities, and it will offer equipment to help people who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind or have low vision.
