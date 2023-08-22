The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host an art reception on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. The reception will celebrate this year’s Louisville Photo Biennial exhibition, “The Way I See It,” by local travel photographer John Gilkey.
“The Way I See It” is a look at Gilkey’s insights and how he presents his imagery depicting nature, cities, towns, and people. Gilkey is a Clarksville resident who enjoys sharing the experiences he and his wife, Virginia, have had while traveling. He presents what he sees in a bright and colorful way while still representing what is before the camera. Gilkey says, “My philosophy is I choose to live in a vibrant world, not a dull one.”
Gilkey’s work will be on display at the Clarksville library from Sept. 8 to Nov. 12. Please join us at this reception to view Gilkey’s work, learn more about his travels, and enjoy light refreshments.
For more information, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
As a part of the Louisville Photo Biennial, the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will celebrate the art of the gifted photographer Larry Basham from Sept. 8 to Nov. 12. Basham’s exhibit “Momenti” will be the second Biennial show at the library.
The Louisville Photo Biennial began in 1999 with four East Market Street galleries and now encompasses many venues throughout Metro Louisville, Southern Indiana, and central Kentucky.
