CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools highlighted the array of programs offered in the school district at its annual Showcase of Schools.
The event took place Wednesday evening at Clarksville's elementary, middle and high schools. Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett said the event is an "opportunity to showcase some of the great programs, incentives and initiatives that are going on in each of our buildings," including academics and extracurricular activities.
This year, there was a March Madness theme, and the event was titled “Clarksville Schools… a slam dunk!" Events ranged from band performances to basketball games.
