...Red Flag Warning for Thursday...
The combination of a prolonged dry period, increasing
temperatures, dry relative humidities, and steady to occasionally
gusty SW winds will lead to elevated fire danger on Thursday
afternoon.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL
KENTUCKY...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 076, 077, 078, 079, 083,
084, 089, 090, 091, and 092.Fire weather zones 023, 024, 025,
026, 027, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035, 036, 037,
038, 039, 040, 041, 045, 046, 047, 048, 053, 054, 055, 061,
062, 063, 064, 065, 070, 071, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077,
and 081.
* WIND...From the southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with occasional
gusts between 15 and 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities between 15 and 25 percent
in the afternoon and early evening.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
