NEW ALBANY — Sections of Riverview Tower have been destroyed this week as crews begin the demolition of the former public housing tower in New Albany.

The gutted interior of Riverview Tower is exposed as crews demolish the former public housing building. The demolition is ongoing as crews gradually take down the 16-story building. 

Crews with Renascent, Inc. are completing the demolition of the 16-story building, located at 500 Scribner Drive . The tower is about 50 years old, and it faced many issues over the years, including utility failures and fires.

The demolition is expected to take a couple weeks, and it will take a few months to clear the property. The New Albany Housing Authority will put out a request for proposals (RFP) after the property has been cleared.

