From left, Roger and Kim Thomas work alongside John Schellenberger as he demonstrates how to extract honey Tuesday during an event held at the Floyd County-Purdue Extension Office. Schellenberger, a beekeeper and Floyd County Commissioner, led the session. 

 Bobbie Myers/For the News and Tribune
The shim containing the honey is removed from the bee brood box before extraction. 

Local beekeeper John Schellenberger led a honey extraction education class Tuesday at the Floyd County-Purdue Extension Office in New Albany. 

Honey pours into a pan as part of the extraction process. 
Gina Anderson, extension educator for the Floyd County-Purdue Extension Office, extracts honey. 

