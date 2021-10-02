NEW ALBANY — An enthusiastic crowd cheered and waved from sidewalks Saturday afternoon as the Harvest Homecoming Parade made its way from Vincennes Street to Bank Street.
The parade was the kickoff for the 2021 Harvest Homecoming Festival, which is making its return after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival's booth days will take place from Thursday to Sunday, and rides will be available everyday until next Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.