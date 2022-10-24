NEW ALBANY — More than 70 companies and organizations met with Prosser Career Education students this week to show them the options available for careers and higher education.
On Monday, Prosser presented its annual Options Day at the New Albany school. The event allows local employers, colleges and military representatives to showcase opportunities students can pursue after graduation.
The employers represented jobs in fields ranging from welding to engineering.
Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell said in a news release that the community is facing a “unique job market right now with so many employers looking for high-quality applicants to fill open roles.”
“Here at Prosser, students are building houses, flying airplanes, designing websites, interning at local hospitals and so much more,” she said. “They are learning real-world skills and are trained in the latest methods so that they will graduate ready for that high-paying career, college, or military position. We are excited to provide this opportunity not only for our students but also for our community businesses to help them make those connections prior to graduation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.