LEXINGTON — Phyllis George, former first lady of Kentucky, winner of the Miss America pageant in 1971, TV host and sportscaster has died at the age of 70, according to WAVE 3 News.
George died on Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center due to a blood disorder, according to a report from the Lexington Herald Leader.
As a native of Denton, Texas, George first made her mark in Kentucky as the first lady of the state from 1979 to 1983. George was married to former Governor John Y. Brown and helped win the election through what the media dubbed as “the kissing campaign.”
“Phyllis was a fighter and her children have shown her incredible love during this struggle,” Gov. Brown told the Lexington Herald Leader. “She was an incredible first lady for Kentucky.”
George was also known for her pioneering role in sportscasting. In 1984, George was co-hosting live pregame shows on “The NFL Today" as one of the first women to hold that title. She later co-anchored the CBS Morning News show in 1985.
The Browns, who divorced in 1998, had two children: Lexington businessman Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown.
The family told the Lexington Herald Leader they are working on details for a memorial service and hope to announce them by Monday.
