The Louisville Bats sponsored Gold Star Family Day at their game on Sunday, Aug. 27. Gold Star Family members participated by throwing out the first pitch. Louisville Bats baseball gave special recognition to Gold Star Families and honored their loved ones throughout the day. Several veterans and volunteers from Honor Flight Bluegrass were at the game to promote the next Honor Flight Bluegrass at the Muhammad Ali International Airport. Shannon Carter, Vice Regent of the Piankeshaw Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in New Albany, worked at the Honor Flight booth. She is part of the volunteer team for Honor Flight Bluegrass.
Piankeshaw Chapter at Louisville Bats
