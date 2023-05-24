The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution collected items this year for Camp Atterbury in honor of Armed Forces Day on May 20. Items such as individually wrapped snacks, coffee, laundry detergent, and toiletries were donated. Chapter members on their way to the Indiana DAR State Conference delivered these on May 19. Camp Atterbury is a Mobilization Training Center for deploying service members from the Army and Air National Guard, Active and Reserve Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.
Piankeshaw Chapter DAR collects items for military
