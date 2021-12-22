Piankeshaw Chapter DAR has had a busy December as has become normal when not completely interrupted by the COVID pandemic.
On the first Sunday, Scribner House hosted the Victorian Tea, which was an open invite to the community with invitations to chapters outside of the area.
On the second Thursday, the chapter had a combination in-person Zoom meeting featuring Jazz Night with the Jamey Aebersold Trio at the Scribner House.
On Sunday Dec.12, the chapter had a reception for Daughter, Vicky Zuverink, the newest Honorary Vice President General NSDAR at the Culbertson Mansion where she was presented the Sagamore of the Wabash.
And, on Saturday Dec. 18, the chapter participated in the Wreaths Across America. January is planned to be a relatively quiet month, taking down the Christmas decorations and working on research projects will probably be the extent of the activity.
The chapter thanks those who have participated in the different activities of Piankeshaw Chapter over the past year. Your interest and sharing your time with Scribner House and the chapter makes our activities worth the effort. Thank you also to those who have donated to the House; your donation assists with keeping the oldest house in New Albany a living and sharing museum. To family and HODARs, you make our efforts possible by being you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Floyd County and Indiana.
