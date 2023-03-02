The Piankeshaw Chapter of DAR recognized the chapter’s Good Citizen Award winner for 2023, Alex Needy, at the Feb. 11 meeting. He is a senior at New Albany High School. Alex was accompanied by his mom and stepdad, Sarah and Casey Miles, and grandparents, Hillaree and John Needy. Sarah Miles had the honor of pinning her son.
The purpose of the DAR Good Citizens program is to recognize and encourage young people who exemplify outstanding qualities described as dependable —honest and punctual; service — cooperation, helpful; leadership — initiative; personality, and patriotism — loyal to American ideals; unselfish — in their community (home, school, and neighborhood). This award can be made in every high school. The award winners may then decide to enter the state contest. One recipient at the state level would then compete on the national level where one winner receives a scholarship.
The second part of the program was provided by Piankeshaw associate member, Kimber Krajnak, “What Clothes Reveal: The 18th Century Ladies Dress.” Krajnak discussed how the clothes came together to make the woman’s appearance in the 1700s.
