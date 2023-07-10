The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution support our military in many ways. The chapter recently donated food and personal hygiene items to Camp Atterbury, sent thank you notes to active duty military and veterans, and annually donates warm weather clothing to our area veterans.
This summer, several members of the chapter members made baby blankets to send to our military mothers stationed in Asia. The blankets were knitted, crocheted and quilted by hand in order to send a “warm hug” to active-duty parents.
Vice Regent Shannon Carter organized the baby blanket project for the Piankeshaw Chapter. “Our members put lots of attention and love into making these blankets,” says Carter. “It is our hope that these blankets will convey our appreciation to these new parents stationed so far from home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.