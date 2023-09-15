The Daughters of the American Revolution Piankeshaw Chapter held a ceremony on Sept. 11 for their recently installed Never Forget Garden at the historic Scribner House.
The Never Forget Garden is part of a nationwide initiative for all Americans to plant gardens as a visual way to honor all veterans. It also provides a serene and lovely spot for anyone who wants to sit and enjoy the garden next to the fountain.
Jan Dempsey spearheaded the project. A special commemorative marker from the National Society of the DAR was placed. She chose flowers and plants that are representative of the sacrifice. Flowers native to Indiana were also planted. White roses were placed at the top of the marker since they are the official flower of the Society of Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
