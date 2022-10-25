SOUTHERN INDIANA — During the previous year or so, Daughters of the American Revolution chapters in Indiana have been locating and documenting the locations of burial sites of Revolutionary War veterans in Indiana.
As the Piankeshaw Chapter has been reminded or informed over the last couple of months, thanks to Jayne, Asa Smith was born on Feb. 8, 1761 in Glastonbury, Connecticut. He was the son of Isaac Smith and Ruth Hollister. Asa Smith enlisted as a private at the age of 16 in the Connecticut Line of the militia of the American Colonies: he served under Captains Wright, Wells, and West and Colonels Webb ad Stark (Pension Record S32528). He married Sarah Abigail Goodrich on May 2, 1782 in Hartford, Connecticut.
The Smith Family moved to Washington County, New York in 1800 then to Ohio from 1811 to 1814 with their 11 children. The Smith Family then moved and settled in Floyd County in 1815. At that time four houses constituted the village of New Albany. By trade, Asa was a farmer and stone/brick mason. He donated his services and with the help of his sons constructed a new courthouse for New Albany in 1823 — some of the chimneys were attributed to the Smiths. He had extensive landholdings in Floyd County which he and his sons farmed and on which they build the family home.
This house stood until about 1925. He died on Jan. 6, 1834. His family cemetery where he is buried is the Old Smith Cemetery located in Floyds Knobs near Highlander Pointe, on ground that was part of his holdings. The cemetery is located on private property. (Information from The Society of Indiana Pioneers.)
As a part of the DAR‘s America250! Initiative, the Old Smith Cemetery was the chosen project for the work of the 2022 Piankeshaw project.
On Facebook Shannon noted the beautiful day to conduct the DAR Day of Service in honor of the Revolutionary War soldier and his son, a veteran of the War of 1812. She stated that six headstones were discovered under the undergrowth of grasses, weeds, bushes and sapling growth. In total 16 stones were cleaned.
Shannon (Facebook) and Jayne (email) wrote:
"Thank you to everyone who came out to work at the Old Smith Cemetery on October 17th. Workers on the Service project were Susie Frazier, Jayne Pelaski, Susan Stoy, Becky Jaenichen, Shelly Doss, Mary Hall, and Shannon Carter. Special thanks also to HODARs (Husbands of DAR) Mike Carter, Jeff Hall, and Tony Pelaski."
