NEW ALBANY — The Piankeshaw Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was proud to partner with the Clifty Creek and Governor Isaac Shelby Chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, for the Patriot Grave Dedication on April 29.
The event at Fariview Cemetery was to honor those Patriots buried at Fairview and to raise awareness of their sacrifice as our country celebrates 250 years in 2026.
At the dedication Piankeshaw Regent Shelly Doss awarded two members of the SAR with the DAR’s America 250! Commendation. John Doss (Governor Isaac Shelby Chapter) and Allen Manning (Clifty Creek Chapter) were both recognized for their extraordinary efforts to not only honor the men and women who achieved American Independence, but also educate others about their service and sacrifice.
“These two men and their chapters were instrumental in the planning and execution of this event to raise awareness of the American Revolution Patriots who are buried in the Fairview Cemetery,” stated Doss. “It was our pleasure to be their partners for this significant occasion of remembrance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.