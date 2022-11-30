Santa Claus and his helpers are again taking time out of their busy schedules to help local homeless animals. The annual Picture Your Pets with Santa returns to select Feeders Pet Supply stores for one weekend only — Saturday and Sunday, December 3-4 from noon to 4 p.m.
Picture Your Pets with Santa is a volunteer-driven event, and 100% of proceeds benefit participating animal rescue organizations.
The first weekend in December, families can get holiday portraits and help local homeless animals at the same time. For a donation of $25 or more, families will take home a flash drive with their holiday photos that day. Due to increased costs, the nonprofit organizations are not printing photos or photo gifts like they have in the past. Instead, families can use the flash drives to order photos and gifts of their choice from their favorite local or online vendors.
While dogs and cats are the most common participants, animals of all species are welcome, as well as their human families. Some of the more unusual guests have included chickens, bunnies, bearded dragons, guinea pigs and even horses. Pet owners are asked to have dogs on leashes and cats and other small pets in carriers. Horses can be photographed outside with Santa.
Participating animal organizations and Feeders Pet Supply locations in Clark and Floyd counties include:
• J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter, 3541 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville
• Floyd County Animal Rescue League, 2221 State St., New Albany
• Humane Association of Clark County, 229 E Lewis and Clark Pkwy., Clarksville
