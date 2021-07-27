FLOYD COUNTY — One person is hospitalized for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after a small plane crashed in a wooded area in Lafayette Township in Floyd County this morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, the department responded around 10:45 a.m. to a report of a downed plane near the 5000 block of St. Mary’s Road in Floyd Knobs. Firefighters located the plane around 30 minutes later and rescued the pilot, who was taken to University of Louisville Health by ambulance with a leg injury, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop confirmed.
Loop said the man flies the plane onto and off of his property regularly and had been returning when he crashed near his home. The sheriff did not specify the type of plane but said it’s believed the pilot had built it himself. The cause has not been determined but the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation.
Others responding included the Greenville Fire Protection District, Floyd County Emergency Management and New Chapel EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.