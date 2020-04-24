NEW ALBANY — A downtown New Albany pub is part of a national initiative offering relief to service industry workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pints & Union is among the 19 restaurants across the country partnering with the Louisville-based LEE Initiative for its Restaurant Workers Relief Program. With the help of grants and community donations, the New Albany restaurant is providing free groceries each week to local restaurant workers in Southern Indiana who have been laid off or faced a major reduction in hours and/or pay.
In early April, Pints & Union was among the restaurants selected for a $10,000 grant from the LEE Initiative. It also received a matching donation from Samtec, and people can donate to the restaurant through the LEE Initiative’s donation page. The pub had previously been providing small boxes or bags of groceries to local residents through community donations amid the pandemic, and the support from the initiative is allowing the restaurant to expand and continue its mission.
The LEE Initiative was founded by chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, and its relief program was created in partnership with Maker’s Mark. The nonprofit has expanded the relief program far beyond Louisville, and restaurants in cities such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and more are among those providing meals, groceries and other needed supplies to service industry workers.
Pints & Union owner Joe Phillips said the restaurant is averaging about 50 donations a week of groceries with its curbside service, and they serve until they run out. He would like to increase their capacity to serve several hundred people a week. They provide groceries three days a week.
He emphasizes that his pub is the LEE Initiative’s relief center for the Southern Indiana region, not just those living in New Albany. In addition to restaurant and bar workers, the relief program applies to employees at the casino or hotels and others in the hospitality field who have been negatively affected by the pandemic.
“It’s just a huge honor [to partner with the LEE Initiative],” he said. “No stipulations come with it — we were chosen, and we’re just incredibly grateful that we were chosen to be the advocate for Southern Indiana. It means we can be more than just New Albany — it’s never just been about New Albany.”
In addition to the relief program, Pints & Union is also donating pre-made meals and groceries to clients at Rauch, Inc., and it is continuing business with curbside pickup for food and drink. The restaurant’s staff and a few volunteers are operating the relief program.
Jamie Yeager is working as the volunteer and relief coordinator at Pints & Union, and she is the restaurant’s liaison for the LEE Initiative. She has been reaching out to companies to spread the word about the restaurant’s efforts, and in addition to monetary donations, the restaurant has received a variety of food donations from food suppliers such as Creation Gardens in Louisville, McFarling Foods in Indianapolis and Gordon Food Service.
“When there’s a void that needs to be filled, especially when it comes to getting food on tables, it’s kind of like, let’s jump in and do what we can,” she said.
The selection of groceries varies week to week, but boxes have included items such as fresh produce, bread, dry goods, containers of frozen soup prepared in-house at Pints & Union, hygiene products and other needed supplies. According to Yeager, they check if families have a need for items such as diapers or baby food, and they will adjust accordingly.
People can donate supplies such as hygiene products through the restaurant’s Amazon Wish List.
In addition to food and monetary donations, they have received other forms of support from the community. Orange Clover in Jeffersonville recently provided them with a freezer, and MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen in New Albany lets Pints & Union use its kitchen when needed, according to Phillips.
Phillips said seeing small, independent restaurants rallying together to support their communities been a source of hope amid the pandemic, and he is grateful for the support Pints & Union has received from both the LEE Initiative and those in the Southern Indiana community.
“It’s not just the ones in need — the ones who don’t need anything are so supportive of us, and being an operation of four or five people, we’re just a really small outlet that’s been able to have a wide impact,” he said. “We couldn’t have continued to do without the LEE Initiative, Samtec, other donors and all those supported us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.