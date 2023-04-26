NEW ALBANY — A local event brought together community members and Southern Indiana organizations to raise awareness about issues related to child safety and child abuse prevention.
On Tuesday, the Pinwheels for Prevention event recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month at Sam Peden Community Park in New Albany.
Clark & Floyd Systems of Care and Prevent Child Abuse Clark & Floyd organized the annual event. Pinwheels for Prevention featured guest speakers, including an agent with the U.S. Secret Service and an officer with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
Local nonprofits and providers provided information about services available in Southern Indiana, and organizers gave out door prizes and presented family-friendly activities.
Family Ark President/CEO Jeanean Jacobs said prevention means working "to take care of kids and families before any crisis ever happens." She also serves as vice president of the local Prevent Child Abuse council.
Organizers gave out pinwheels at the event, reflecting a symbol selected by the National Council on Child Abuse & Family Violence to represent child abuse prevention.
"They did that because this pinwheel represents joy and happiness and childhood," Jacobs said. "That's what you think of when you think of a pinwheel."
Ann Carruthers, executive director of Clark & Floyd Systems of Care and Prevent Child Abuse Clark & Floyd, said her goal is to "build community" and to expand outreach by local service providers as a preventative effort.
"We're trying to educate all the service providers to think a little more on the lines of getting that information to the families before something happens," she said.
Rick Nord, a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service in Louisville, spoke about his work as an ambassador for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"What we do is go out and educate youth," he said. "We also run predator stings, and we also go out and find missing children and youth."
Nord addressed the youth in the audience at Tuesday's event about staying aware of the risks of child exploitation.
"You hear stranger danger a lot [but] stranger danger is only 5% — the kids that are getting exploited that I go investigate — 95% of the time they've welcomed them into their lives either online... or we've arrested teachers, coaches, police, preachers, youth ministers..."
"This is people they trust in positions of power, and they use that to get into your lives," he said. "And a lot of times I talk to kids, and they wonder, who can I trust if you've arrested these people, and these people have exploited young children and minors. You trust yourself and you trust a really good set of friends. And the best friends will tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear."
Online safety was a major focus of Nord's talk.
"So if you meet someone online and you think, hey, I've known him for a few months, you really don't know who they are...and you're telling [your friends] about it and say, 'I'm going to go meet this individual'...you need to hang around somebody who's going to tell you, that's a bad idea," he said.
He emphasized that people can anonymously report to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800–843–5678 if youth are at risk of exploitation. Many people who work for the center are survivors of exploitation, he said.
"They've been through very bad things where their pictures got out online and they didn't want it, they might have been taken by somebody for a short period of time," he said. "These are all people that have been through things, and they'll answer your call."
He said when children face risky situations, they might face a "flight, flight or freeze" response, and it is important to have a trusted adult to turn to "before something happens."
"A lot of times when the situation comes up with young kids, you know something's not right, and you don't know how to respond, so I want you to have a plan," Nord said. "I want you to know of a parent or guardian or a trusted adult to call. I don't care if they are at your house or at your school or after-school care."
Nord said youth should also look for Safe Place locations such as local YMCAs.
Officer Nicholas Thrasher, a special deputy in charge of the Sex & Violent Offender Registry at the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, discussed how the registry is used in the community. He said that Floyd County has more than 150 sex offenders living and working in the county.
"The sheriff's office is required to perform at-home verification checks to ensure the offender resides at the address that is registered," he said. "With the support my office has received from [Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush] and all the leadership in the sheriff's office, Floyd County has been able to perform these verifications more than monthly."
Thrasher said that staying informed is "one of the best ways to combat child sexual abuse" and to "keep your family safe," including accessing the Sex & Violent Offender Registry. A nonprofit called OffenderWatch provides a free app for the public.
"There's a free app available where you can easily find sex offenders living near you, it alerts you if an offender moves into your neighborhood, and you receive safety tips on how to speak to your child about making safe decisions as well as the ability to get help and contact law enforcement all through the app," he said.
OffenderWatch also provides alerts if one's child is contacted online or by phone by an offender, and it allows community members to send anonymous tips, which go directly to Thrasher's office.
"Each tip is investigated with the full support of the sheriff and the entire department," he said. "The priority of everyone at the sheriff's office is for the safety of the entire community, especially our children. With your help, the hope [is] lowering child abuse of all kinds to zero."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.