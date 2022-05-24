NEW ALBANY — Part of New Albany’s Main Street has been closed off as Indiana American Water works to replace pipe underneath the road.
The project was set to start mid-April, but was delayed a few weeks because of weather and in order to properly notify affected business owners and residents. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June.
Indiana American Water is a water utility company that is investing $1.1 million into New Albany.
The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The company said that work should not be expected to take place during the evenings or weekends unless they need to maintain the project schedule.
Pipe is being replaced on Main from State Street to Fifth Street.
The old pipe that was installed in the 1930s will be taken out and a 12-inch high-density polyethylene pipe will take its place.
Indiana American Water said it is upgrading the treatment and distribution systems to provide safe and reliable water service.
The company said that customers’ service may be temporarily interrupted during the installation process. It also noted that if customers experience a slight discoloration of water they should run the water until it is clear.
After the water main line is replaced, contractors will work to connect customers, which could result in an interruption of service. This interruption will occur for typically 30 to 60 minutes if there is a need for the property’s utility-owned service line to be replaced.
The company will notify customers 24 hours in advance as well as the day of with instructions on how to flush household plumbing before use.
In a pamphlet on the topic, the company recommends customers store a few gallons of water for drinking and cooking while this work is being done.
“Our crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences,” the pamphlet reads.
