CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to begin work in early April on a $5 million large pipe replacement project on Interstate 65 at Camp Run Creek in Clark County.
The contractor will replace twin pipe structures with a 28-foot archway under the interstate and install a weir or low dam in the creek bed to help alleviate flooding in the area. Work will be completed in phases through late October.
On/after Monday, April 4: Inside lanes of I-65 closed in both directions between Exit 7 (Ind. 60) and Exit 9 (C.R. 311) near Sellersburg, I-65 SB entrance ramps closed at Exit 9 for duration of project
Late April/early May: Northbound traffic moved to southbound side of I-65 via crossover
Late July/early August: Traffic switched to northbound side of I-65 via crossover
In addition to traffic impacts on I-65, on or after Wednesday, April 13, Norman Drive, which runs along the east side of I-65, will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals while crews complete work under the roadway. The signals are expected to remain in place through mid-July.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
