Gardeners and beekeepers have a lot in common, they both love springtime.
I know several die-hard gardeners who look forward to receiving the seed catalogs in the late winter mail, ordering their seeds followed by indoor seed planting to get ready for the planting in the garden. As a beekeeper, I look forward to attending The Beekeepers Of Indiana’s (TBOI) annual February beekeeping school in Muncie. This is an opportunity to attend many beekeeping seminars, visit the vendors booths, purchase new beekeeping equipment, network with other beekeepers and just enjoy being around a bunch of good people; beekeepers. Like gardeners working and tilling their gardens in preparation for spring planting, beekeepers are working in the apiaries, getting into their hives and prepping them for the spring nectar flow.
A spring nectar flow is just as important to the honey bee as to the beekeeper. Nectar is converted to honey by the honey bee. Honey is a carbohydrate and vital energy source for the colony. It is necessary for the colony to have ample honey supply during the year as well as for a winter storage.
As the colony ramps up in preparation for the spring nectar flow, the queen started laying eggs in late January. The workers are feeding the larvae pollen that is gathered from early blooming trees or from the supplemental feeding of pollen or pollen patties. As the population of the colony increases, the beekeeper takes preventative measures by adding another brood box or rearranging brood frames to make more space available. Otherwise, the colony will run out of space, swarm and there goes this year’s plans for a honey harvest right out the window.
As the flowers and trees continue to bloom, the worker bees will start foraging for nectar, storing it in the brood frames where winter resources were stored but are now available. However, as they run out of space to store the nectar, the beekeeper starts adding honey supers. Honey supers are not as tall as brood supers. The typical honey super will hold 10 frames however, beekeepers with restrictions on lifting and a lot of women are using the 8 frame honey supers and brood supers.
The key to a successful honey harvest is to stay ahead of the foragers by regularly checking and adding honey supers to ensure they have ample room. Otherwise, you take the risk of a reduced honey crop. This year has been an excellent year with the early and warm spring. It’s usually about this time of the season that some beekeepers including myself start running out of equipment with the need to build more honey frames or honey supers. Some beekeepers will instead harvest and extract several honey supers and then return them back to the colony to be refilled. Personally, I prefer to add honey supers early and proactively continue to add honey supers as needed but each beekeeper has their own method.
During their life cycle, worker bees assume different responsibilities depending upon their age, physical development and the colony needs, transitioning from inside house bee duties to venturing outside duties as foragers. The foraging field force of a honey bee colony usually consists of one-third of the total population. They may forage for pollen, nectar, water or tree resin (propolis) depending upon the current needs of the colony. A new forager will take several short orientation flights, flying back and forth to the hive but gradually taking longer flights as they become familiar with her surroundings. Foraging takes a toll on the honey bee, their wings become tattered and they simply wear themselves out. They are also exposed to the elements of weather, predatory insects and toxic pesticides. During the heavy nectar flow, the forager’s life expectancy is two to four weeks.
The workers will usually start their foraging activities in the early morning and stop in late evening depending upon the weather conditions. The typical foraging radius is 2 to 3 miles from their colony providing a foraging area (Area=pi*r2) of twelve to twenty-eight square miles of trees, shrubs, crops and flowers.
Bees only see ultraviolet light, blue, green and a “bee’s purple," a combination of yellow and ultraviolet light. The color of flowers and the bee’s ability to see ultraviolet lights help them target areas of nectar. When foraging, bees have the ability to see color much faster than human.
Once the forager locates the flower, she inserts her straw-like-tongue, called a proboscis into the flower and draws the nectar into her honey crop or honey stomach where it is stored and not digested. When her honey crop is full, she then returns back to the colony. The forager will visit multiple flowers collecting nectar and she may make up to 50 trips a day depending upon the distance from the colony. Honey bees can carry up to 80% of their body weight.
When the forager returns with a full honey crop, she is greeted by several honey bee receivers. The forager will open her mandibles (jaws) and regurgitate a droplet of nectar to the receiver bee and continue to the next receiver until her honey crop is empty. The forager then returns to the field to gather more nectar.
The receiver bee will add the enzyme, invertase to the nectar drop and manipulate the nectar with her mandibles, then deposit it into a honey cell. The enzyme invertase converts sucrose to fructose and glucose. The house bees will fan their wings, creating airflow to evaporate as much water as possible, reducing the water content. When the moisture content is 17% to 18%, the honey droplet is then moved to another cell with other honey. When the cell is full, another enzyme, glucose oxidase is added to make the honey mildly antiseptic and sterile. The house bees will then secrete wax and cap the cell.
Sharla Riddle-contributor to the Bee Culture magazine said it best: “Honey bees are chemists. Using enzymes and dehydration, these scientists of the natural world are able to change the sugar in nectar into a supersaturated power food."
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. The next Plan Bee will discuss foraging and storing pollen. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading Plan Bee.
Visit our Spring Valley Beekeepers Facebook and request to be a member or come join us on the first Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. You can also follow my beekeeping on Facebook, John Schellenberger.
“Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.”
Stay safe and Bee happy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.