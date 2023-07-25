Honey bees, like humans, need proper nourishment and food to live, grow and maintain good health. Honey bees are vegetarian, consuming only honey, a carbohydrate that provides an energy source for the colony and pollen, a protein that provides a source for growth and development for a healthy and productive colony.
Pollen contains enzymes, amino acids, minerals and vitamins that are important to the health and development of the colony. When a honey bee first emerges, some of her glands are not fully developed. Pollen is a key nutrient in the glandular development and ultimately a nurse bee’s ability to produce larval jelly to feed the larvae. As the larva progresses through its development, the worker and drones are fed a larval jelly mixed with pollen prior to their cells being capped before they enter the pupa stage. Nurse bees will visit and feed them larval jelly 2,000 to 3,000 times during the larvae stage. The nurse bees will take pollen mixed with honey and produce bee bread.
Studies have indicated a shortage of pollen in a hive has a direct effect on larvae development that can lead to the cannibalism of larvae younger than three days old and earlier capping of older larvae. A lack of pollen for a queen can result in the virgin queen failing to mate adequately with the potential of early queen replacement by the colony(superseding).
Having a sufficient amount of pollen is critical in late winter and early spring as the queen starts laying eggs in preparation for the spring nectar flow. The nurse bees need the pollen to feed the larvae. During this time, beekeepers will feed pollen patties to ensure there is pollen and to supplement the pollen supply stored in the hive. As the temperatures become warmer, the workers will leave the hive and start foraging on flowers, bushes, plants and trees. Some beekeepers will put raw pollen in feeders to supplement the supply as more natural pollen becomes available.
Foraging for pollen is similar to foraging for nectar. The foragers take their orientation flights as they become familiar with the surroundings. They will leave the colony in the early morning in search of pollen, visiting many flowers on each trip and collecting pollen.
The honey bee’s anatomy is adaptive to foraging. When foraging for nectar, her honey crop stores the nectar and is offloaded to receiver bees upon returning to the hive. While foraging for pollen, her antennae, a multi-purpose tool, is used for feeling, smelling, tasting and collecting pollen. She comes prepared with her own set of tools; an antenna cleaner equipped with a hook and brush located on each front leg, a pollen press and pollen basket located on the inside of each hind leg.
When the forager flies to collect pollen, she naturally becomes electrostatically charged, generating a very small positive charge. The flower is negatively charged. As the forager lands on the blooming flower, the pollen “jumps” off the flower and attaches to the fine hairs on the bee’s body. While the forager works the flower, she brushes against the flower collecting additional pollen on her fine hairs.
The fine hairs on her antennae also collect pollen and she is constantly grooming her antennae to gather more pollen. She will place her antennae into the hook of the antennae cleaner and flex her leg, closing the brush. She then pulls her antennae through the brush and scrapes any pollen from the antennae. The bee’s front legs are also used to clean the antennae and clean pollen from her eyes and face. She will continue to groom herself, brushing the pollen from the fine hairs and using the front legs and her middle legs to move the pollen along to the pollen press located on the inside of the hind legs. When she bends her hind leg, the pollen press opens and then stuffs pollen into the pollen press. As she straightens her leg, the pollen press is closed and forces the pollen into the pollen basket. She will repeat this process many times as she collects pollen and moves it to the pollen press and finally to the pollen basket.
When she has groomed herself and her pollen basket is full, she then returns back to the colony. She is not met by a receiver bee to offload her pollen harvest, instead she empties her pollen basket into a cell along with other pollen and then returns back to foraging for more pollen. Other hive bees will compact the pollen into the cell. When the cell is packed and ¾ full, a thin layer of honey coating or glaze is placed over the cell to preserve the pollen.
The pollen is stored in the brood frames in cells around the perimeter of the brood cells with the honey stored above the ring of pollen. This provides easy access for the nurse bees feeding the larvae and also provides a bit of insulation keeping the brood warm during cold temperatures.
Pollen is collected from a wide range of flowering plants and the nutrition varies from different pollen.
During a deep hive inspection, we observe different colors of pollen; red, blue, yellow, orange, white, etc., indicating the pollen was foraged from different sources.
Many people consume a small amount of local pollen on a daily basis to help reduce the symptoms of allergies from pollen. Beekeepers use a pollen trap to collect pollen from the forager. The pollen trap is placed at the front entrance of the hive so the returning forager is forced to enter a small funnel or opening that will safely brush off the pollen into a tray. Frequent use of pollen traps can take a toll on healthy colonies because a valuable protein resource is not being replenished in the hive for feeding larvae. Pollen traps need to be removed periodically.
Raw honey purchased from local beekeepers is not micro-filtered; leaving the pollen and propolis in the honey. Therefore, when you take a teaspoon of local honey you are also getting the benefits of the pollen.
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. The next Plan Bee will discuss harvesting and extracting honey. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading Plan Bee.
Visit our Spring Valley Beekeepers Facebook and request to be a member or come join us on the first Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. You can also follow my beekeeping on Facebook, John Schellenberger.
As our mentor Kenny Schneider always reminded us: “Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.”
Stay safe and Bee happy.
