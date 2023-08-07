When I began Plan Bee, I realized there was so much to share about the little honey bee and local beekeeping but I wasn’t sure how to start. My intent has been to slowly walk you down the path of beekeeping with stops along the way to introduce you to beekeeping terminology, the biology of the honey bee, the different caste of honey bees and their hive duties, the reasons colonies swarm and how beekeepers work to gather swarms and how worker bees forage for pollen and nectar.
The next stop on the path is one that every beekeeper looks forward to experiencing -- harvesting and extracting honey. Harvesting honey is synonymous to gardeners picking tomatoes, cutting sweet corn, digging potatoes. Gardeners and beekeepers look forward to the harvest; a reflection of their hard work, dedication and passion for the hobby. If the harvest falls short, I think we take it personal; a reflection on our skills. We had an early warm spring and this has been a very good year for gardens and beekeeping. The harvest is bountiful.
Back in the spring and throughout the summer, additional honey supers were added to provide the foragers more space to store their nectar and to keep the queen from being honey bound. I am a believer in being proactive and going heavy on adding honey supers to give them ample room. We have one apiary where several colonies had six honey supers and one colony had a total of seven honey supers filled with honey ready to be harvested.
I usually start harvesting honey in early to mid-July. The nectar flow is over and the honey supers are ready to be pulled. Waiting too long to pull your honey supers may result in losing the honey to robbing colonies as we enter the dearth season, where there is scarcity of resources. Robbing by other honey bees will often kill the colony or weaken what was once a thriving colony. The aroma of honey can be a huge temptation too hard for some colonies to overlook.
Harvesting the honey supers is hard work but we make it a fun experience. Since expanding the number of colonies, it is no longer a one-person operation. Each year, several friends and some who are beekeepers help with the harvesting. We try to harvest the honey supers a couple of days prior to extracting the honey and store them in a clean air-conditioned environment.
Late afternoon is when we harvest, many of the bees are still out foraging and leaving fewer workers in the hive. Late afternoon works best for everyone’s work schedule as well. Having a minimum of three people harvesting helps the process move more efficiently.
A productive colony has thousands of honey bees working in the hive and out foraging for water, pollen and nectar. We have to somehow convince the bees to vacate the honey supers and forfeit their bounty. So, prior to any harvesting activity, we lightly smoke the front entrance of the hive, this has a calming effect on the colony. The top and inner cover are slowly removed and a fume board fitted with a felt lining that has been sprayed with almond extract on the felt surface is placed on the top honey super. The honey bees do not like the almond scent. As the hot sun vaporizes the almond extract, the heavy almond vapors slowly drift down gently moving the honey bees into a lower honey super. Within five minutes or so the majority of the honey super has been cleared of bees.
The honey super has been “glued” to the honey super below with propolis, a tree resin to seal any cracks or holes. Using a hive tool, the honey super is pried apart, removed and placed standing up onto a board to remove any remaining honey bees. This year we used a battery-operated leaf blower to safely remove any residual bees. The honey supers are then placed onto the bed of a pickup truck and quickly covered to keep other bees from re-entering the supers. The process is repeated again to remove the next honey super. We usually have several fume boards so we can work on several hives at the same time, duplicating the process. It’s best to have at least two people working the hives on the ground and one person moving and loading the “bee-free” honey supers.
In the past, we would “fume” the bees down, remove each honey frame individually from the honey super, gently brush off any bees into the hive, then place the frame into a large cooler or an empty honey super. It may take more time but we have fewer residual bees going home with us. Though, we did have relatively good luck using the leaf blower this year.
When all the honey supers have been removed and loaded on the truck, the hives are “buttoned up," the inner and top covers are replaced, we start heading home. Once safely home, the honey supers are unloaded one by one, inspected for any residual honey bees. We try to remove any honey bees on the honey frames with a soft bee brush. The supers are then stacked and stored in the clean air-conditioned honey-room.
We only harvest in the summer, removing only the honey frames and supers. When harvesting, we see many frames loaded with honey in the lower brood box but taking those honey resources in the brood boxes can impact the hives winter resources and ultimately the survival of the colony.
Some beekeepers do take advantage of a fall nectar flow primarily consisting of aster and golden rod but aster and goldenrod honey has a very distinctive taste and a tendency to crystalize quickly. We leave the fall nectar flow for colony to supplement the much-needed winter resources.
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. The next Plan Bee will discuss extracting honey. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading Plan Bee.
Visit our Spring Valley Beekeepers Facebook and request to be a member or come join us on the first Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. You can also follow my beekeeping on Facebook, John Schellenberger.
As our mentor Kenny Schneider always reminded us: “Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.”
Stay safe and Bee happy.
