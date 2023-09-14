In previous Plan Bee articles, we have discussed traveling to the apiary and harvesting the honey supers. Once harvested the honey is taken to a honey room where it is uncapped, extracted, filtered, bottled and ready to be consumed. Over the years, I have had many customers tell me that my local honey tasted the best. Other beekeepers have similar testimonials with their customers regarding their honey otherwise they’d be going somewhere else to buy honey!
So, who has the best honey and how is honey judged at the state fair and our beekeeper’s conferences?
I have no experience judging honey so I gave my good friend and commercial beekeeper, Dave Shenefield a call. Dave’s beekeeping operation, Clover Blossom Honey, is located in northern Indiana. He trucks his colonies to California in the springtime to pollinate the almond crops and later pollinates vine crops, watermelons and cantaloupes in Indiana. Dave has been a beekeeper for many years, makes presentations at our beekeeping conferences and is well respected in the beekeeping industry. Dave has judged many honey contests over the years and shared some interesting information regarding honey judging criteria.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has seven honey color categories: water white, extra white, white, extra light amber, light amber, amber and dark amber. However, the local honey judging uses only three-color categories; light, amber and dark.
In a traditional state fair or beekeeper’s honey judging contest, the moisture content, fill level, clarity, foam, air bubbles, particles and other things are judged with a goal of perfection and consistency. Honey containers are not labeled to maintain objectivity and prevent bias. Most judging contests require glass containers and certain lids.
Amazingly, the one aspect of a honey judging contest that is not considered is the taste of the honey. Dave did however, indicate the dark honey is only tasted tested to confirm the honey has not fermented or has a burnt taste from heating to develop a dark color.
There is no national honey judging standard per se and in an attempt to create a standard, some organizations have transitioned to the Welsh Honey Judging Program. The Welsh Honey Judging Program had its origin around 700 years ago, during the reign of King Edward I in Conwy, Wales. Beekeepers were given the right to sell honey within the town walls on Sept. 13 without having to pay any tax. This became an annual event and as the years passed, friendly contests as to “who had the best honey” originated. Over the many years, decades, and centuries those contests have evolved into the honey shows we are familiar with today.
The Welsh Honey Judging Program uses uniform rules for judging and a systematic, consistent training of judges and other officials. It is currently the most stringent certification of its kind in the world with only a handful of states with Welsh Honey Judges.
Last summer I attended a Welsh Honey Judging Class, taught by Senior Welsh Honey Judge, Brutz English at the Heartland Apicultural Society (HAS) Conference at the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville. Upon completion of the Welsh Honey Judging class, attendees received a white Steward jacket. We are now eligible to complete the one to two-year rigorous requirements to become a Certified Welsh Honey Judge. The training was invaluable and informative but my interest remains in honey bee education, raising honey bees and producing honey.
We now know how honey is judged and the taste of the honey is not a factor. So, how do we get to the burning question: who has the best tasting honey? Well there is a black jar honey tasting contest where all that matters is how good the honey tastes to the judges.
In a black jar competition, the honey is presented to the judges in black or very dark containers so the color of the honey is not known, eliminating the bias of a certain color honey tastes better than another color. Several judges are selected to taste test with small samples of the honey entries to determine a winner.
Last year, our local beekeeping club; Spring Valley Beekeepers hosted its first annual Black Jar Honey Tasting Competition that was open to any local Indiana beekeeper. To maintain a standard, the club purchased small 4 oz dark amber glass jars for the competition. Beekeepers can enter a maximum of two jars. The beekeeper will register the jars with contest secretaries who will place a unique numbered sticker on the bottom of the jar and a duplicate numbered sticker adjacent to the name of the beekeeper on the master list. This ensures anonymity through-out the competition.
All the black jars are taken to a separate room to be taste tested where only the judges and “stewards” are allowed. We have a total of seven judges who will do the sampling. Each entry will be sampled by all six judges. During the taste testing, there are non-flavored soda crackers and water available to refresh the palates of the judges. Note pads are available to record judges notes for later reference.
Upon completion of the sampling, each of the six judges will make their selection. A final judge will then sample the best of the best and determine who has the best tasting honey. One of our members, an advertising professional, Bill Connelly has designed the winning plaque; The Kenny Tony Award, recognizing two great mentors, Tony Stewart and Kenny Schneider.
So, we know the only way to determine who has the best tasting honey is to put it through the black jar honey tasting competition. Who has the best tasting local honey?
Spring Valley Beekeepers held its second annual Black Jar Honey Tasting Competition at Tunnel Hill Christian Church on Monday. After the six judges sampled all entries and made their determination, the final judge sampled the six black jars and selected Eric Voelker’s honey as the best tasting. Honorable mentions went to Dave Shepherd and Doug Krieger for outstanding honey.
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading and learning more about the little honey bee.
In my previous Plan Bee, I posed the question: How many foraging honey bees are needed to make 2,200 pounds of honey is: Remember, it takes 12 foragers to make a teaspoon of honey and there are 64 teaspoons to a pound of honey. The answer is over 1.5M honey bees.
Visit our Spring Valley Beekeepers Facebook and request to be a member or come join us on the first Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. You can also follow my beekeeping on Facebook, John Schellenberger.
As our mentor Kenny Schneider always reminded us: “Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.”
Stay safe and Bee happy.
