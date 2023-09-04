This year was a bountiful year for honey.
I’ve talked with many local beekeepers in the past couple of weeks and they all are very happy with the honey harvest. A fellow beekeeping friend extracts his honey and kindly opens his extraction operations to other beekeepers as well. This year he indicated, they harvested over 2,200 pounds of honey, that is over a ton of honey! Remember, it takes 12 foragers to make a teaspoon of honey and there are 64 teaspoons to a pound of honey. So how many honey bees to forage and cap 2,200 pounds of honey? You do the math! Check the next Plan Bee for the answer.
It’s amazing how each little honey bee works for the benefit and survival of the colony. The foragers know they will not be around to reap the effort of their hard work. I think there is a lesson there for mankind as well!
Another beekeeping friend, hived a nice swarm in the spring, fed the colony sugar water and pollen patty to build a strong colony. A hive inspection indicated the foragers were getting honey bound in the two brood boxes so a honey super was added. A couple of weeks ago, we harvested nine nice frames of capped honey from the honey super, producing around 25 pounds of honey. Typically, getting a honey harvest from a spring swarm is rare. The key is proactively feeding the colony to get the numbers up to build a strong colony for winter and a possible honey harvest.
OK, so what does a beekeeper do with all their honey? My mentor, always said, “don’t give it away, they will expect it every year.” Some beekeepers do give it away to family and friends for Christmas and many will bottle it and sell at farmers markets, road side stands or from their home.
The majority of the honey is bottled and sold in either glass or plastic bottles of various shapes. The beekeeper can select from a variety of jars; honey bear, embossed, hour glass, hex, oval and many others and various sizes based upon ounces or pounds.
Some beekeepers will sell combed honey to their customers. The capped honey comb is cut from the honey super, the comb is placed in a clear plastic container and some additional honey is added to fill the container. Another way to make comb honey is to use a round super insert with foundation placed in a honey frame that are removed when capped. As a kid, I remember tearing off a chunk of wax loaded with honey, chewing and squeezing out the last drop of honey and munching on the wax for several hours.
The comb honey should be sold at a premium price because the beekeeper has removed the foundation with built-out honey cells, a valuable resource for the hive bees to readily restore additional honey. When the honey frames are replaced with foundation and put back into the colony, it will require the hive bees to spend time, resources and effort to produce wax to build out the comb to store honey. Frames with built out foundation are like gold, regardless if the frame is for honey frames or brood.
Some beekeepers sell other honey products, e.g., cream honey or whipped honey. The process of making cream honey involves adding crystallized seed honey to liquid honey. Cream honey does not contain butter, although it does have buttery-looking texture. A few beekeepers are creative adding cinnamon, jalapeño, chocolate, blueberry and other flavors to the creamed honey. The sky is the limit with the flavor of cream honey a customer may like.
Currently, there are three ways to sell honey in Indiana depending upon how and where the honey is being sold; Home Based Vendors (HBV), Retail Food Establishment or Wholesale Food Establishment. HBVs are allowed to sell non-potentially hazardous foods that do not require refrigeration for food safety. These include honey, baked items, candy, nuts, mushrooms, jellies, frozen poultry & rabbit and several other products.
The majority of beekeepers are hobbyist and sell their honey as a Home-Based Vendor (HBV). Their honey can be sold person to person directly at their home or farmers markets. Their bottling facility is not inspected but there are strict regulations regarding labeling, where and how their honey can be sold. Effective 2022, HBVs are required to attend a training course and obtain a food handler’s certificate.
The HBV works well for those beekeepers selling at farmers market or at their home. If they decide to sell in other venues then either a Retail Food Establishment certificate or a Wholesale Food Establishment certificate is required.
The Retail Food Establishment certificate is handled by the local county health department where the beekeeper has the honey operation. There is an annual fee and the “kitchen” is inspected each year by the local health department. There are certain requirements for the number of sinks, storage, etc.
The Wholesale Food Establishment certificate is handled by the Indiana State Board of Health Department. There is a one-time application and no annual fees. Once the application is completed, a wholesale certification number is issued to the beekeeper. A state health inspector performs an initial inspection of the facility and the bottling operation. There are subsequent inspections every three to four years. The state health inspectors are very knowledgeable and were very helpful during our initial and subsequent inspections.
Regardless of how the beekeeper sells their honey, there are measures and regulations in place to ensure the quality of the honey products to the public. Home Based Vendors are regulated by Indiana Code 16-42-5-29. Retail and Wholesale Food Establishment Certification are regulated by Indiana Administrative Code (IAC) 410 IAC 7-24 and 410 IAC 7-21.
Buying local honey supports local beekeepers and their beekeeping effort. The local honey you purchased is raw unprocessed honey. The honey has not been micro filtered to remove the pollen, propolis and other good nutrients. All the health benefits are still retained in your locally bought honey.
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading and learning more about the little honey bee.
Visit our Spring Valley Beekeepers Facebook and request to be a member or come join us on the first Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. You can also follow my beekeeping on Facebook, John Schellenberger.
As our mentor Kenny Schneider always reminded us: “Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.”
Stay safe and Bee happy.
