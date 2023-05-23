Beekeepers look forward to the early days of spring but spring time may be an anxious time; a time of anticipation, wondering and hoping their colonies survived the winter.
Many beekeepers have taken preventative measures to help their colonies survive the winter with supplemental fall feeding of a heavy 2 to 1 parts sugar water, insulating their hives, varroa mite treatments and other measures. The beekeeper can gauge if their colonies are alive by observing their colonies on a winter day of relative warmth for activity as the honey bee will leave the hive for a quick bathroom break; a cleansing flight.
As the winter temperatures drop and the temperature inside the colony approaches 54 to 60 degrees, the colony forms a cluster; enclosing the queen in a small and warm space, feeding and keeping her warm. They "shiver" their flight muscles; creating heat to keep the center of the cluster around 94 F. The workers take turns moving from the outside to the inside of the cluster; giving all the workers a turn to move to the inner warmer area of the cluster. The cluster moves through the hive following the honey resources. Typically, the cluster will begin in the bottom brood box and end up in the top brood box.
In late January, the queen starts laying eggs in preparation for the nectar flow to ensure ample foragers are available to bring in nectar and pollen. If the beekeeper does not take preventative measures for the increasing number of bees in the colony, the worker may decide to swarm. These measures include adding more brood frames and brood boxes for the queen to lay eggs or swapping the top brood box with the empty bottom box providing additional space for egg laying.
Once the colony has decided to swarm, there is very little that can be done to persuade the worker bees to change their minds. But if swarming is their plan, the workers will put the queen on a diet to trim her down so she can fly. The worker bees will make several queen cells; cells for a new queen to develop and emerge, mate and carry on the hive. The swarming activity actually occurs when the last queen cell is capped. Then the queen will leave with approximately 50% of the worker bees and some drones. In preparation for swarming, the workers will gorge on honey, filling their honey crop to take with them to their new home. They typically will bivouac; gather on a branch, tree, fence post and other places. The swarm will then send out scouts to find a permanent home possibly in a tree, building, attic, etc.
Dr. Thomas Seeley’s book “The Lives of Bees” and his research of feral honey bees at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York suggests the scouts are looking for three different properties as they investigate possible new homes. The honey bee’s preference includes a smaller entrance which provides a defense against intruders and probably helps to prevents winter drafts keeping the colony warmer. Honey bees prefer a south or southeast entrance to their nest. Entrance height and location were not determining factors. The volume of the cavity was important but the shape of the cavity was not important.
Several hundred foragers will assume the new role of scouts as they begin the process of house hunting. When the scouts find a potential new home, they will take several trips inside the cavity, checking out the entire inside, walking the interior; measuring the interior cavity size, checking for dampness and moisture, etc. A scout will check out the outside and may spend an hour doing her thorough inspection before returning to the swarm colony. When the scouts return, they each share their findings with the swarm colony performing a waggle dance to recruit other bees to visit their site. This information sharing may last for hours or days and each day is critical as honey is being consumed and weather conditions are unknown. Eventually the swarm will make a decision on the chosen site and the entire swarm will take flight to their new home. Once in flight, the scout bees release a “herding” pheromone, Nasonov that will help to guide the swarm to their new location. Scout bees are also located at their new home with their abdomens in the air, exposing their Nasonov glands and fanning to guide the swarm and any stragglers.
When the queen does arrive, the bees will set up housekeeping in their new home. If their new location is an old abandoned site with old honey comb, the cells will be cleaned to store resources and set up a nursery for new workers. They will also start producing wax to make additional honey comb for the queen to lay eggs and to store the honey they brought with them in their honey crops. They will take propolis; tree resin and seal up any cracks to prevent drafts and moisture entering the cavity.
Why do honey bee colonies swarm in the first place? Swarms usually occur in the spring time. Colonies have a swarming impulse and instinct to reproduce. As colonies become congested there is less space for the queen to lay eggs which is referred as “honey bound." Finally, colonies abscond; leave without making queen cells, when their hive is threatened with disease, overloaded by hive mites, chemical exposure or stressed. If a healthy colony swarms, it has a 23% chance of surviving the winter. Swarming is a process honey bees go through to reproduce and keep a colony healthy. Keeping a colony from swarming is one of the challenges as a beekeeper.
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. The next Plan Bee will discuss catching/retrieving swarms or proactively using methods to lure swarms into bait or swarm traps. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading Plan Bee.
Visit our Spring Valley Beekeepers Facebook and request to be a member or come join us on the first Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. You can also follow my beekeeping on Facebook, John Schellenberger.
“Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.”
Stay safe and Bee happy.
