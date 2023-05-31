Beekeeping is a lot of work but there are some really fun times working with our little honey bees. In the springtime, the queen ramps up her egg production in preparation for the honey flow. If the colony becomes crowded, the colony may decide to swarm. This is the fun part of beekeeping; receiving the call that a swarm has been sighted. Similar to being a storm chaser, many beekeepers become swarm chasers.
I clearly remember my first swarm chasing event; receiving a call about a swarm in a patio home subdivision in Sellersburg. As I gathered my equipment and loaded my truck, I mentally walked through the process to make sure I had all the equipment needed to hive the swarm. When I arrived, there were several folks standing a distance from the Bradford Pear tree where the swarm had clustered. The swarm was large and several of the residents indicated it had been there for several hours. I was on an adrenaline high, my first swarm. I was here to save the bees and ultimately save the subdivision.
The swarm had bivouacked on a limb about four feet off the ground. I started my smoker, gathered my bee brush and donned my veil. After lightly smoking them, I placed a wooden nuc box below them and gently brushed them into the box, working around the branches. The majority of the swarm was in the box but some honey bees were returning to the limb. I was concerned that the queen was still on the branch. I was able to safely secure the nuc box to a limb and again gently brushed the bees into the nuc box.
Standing back, I noticed fewer bees were leaving the nuc box and those in the box were “notifying” the other bees on the branch to join them. They had their abdomens in the air, fanning their wings and releasing a Nasonov pheromone to “herd” the remaining bees into the box. I knew then that the queen was in the box and it was just a matter of time before the residual bees would join the rest of the colony. After gently closing up the box, leaving the front entrance open for any residual bees, I gathered up my gear and left the box there overnight. In the early morning upon returning, I closed off the entrance and retrieved the nuc box; ultimately saving the bees and the subdivision.
This swarm was docile and gentle as are most swarms. Swarms are averse to stinging. The colony had planned for the trip to another home; taking with them valuable resources. They have gorged on honey and filled their honey crop that will be used to feed the colony. Remember when a worker does sting, she loses her stinger and dies. Why lose the valuable honey resource and have one less worker bee that would forage or build comb for the queen to lay eggs to replace these workers that brought the colony to their new home.
The challenging part of hiving a swarm is determining the best strategy to retrieve the swarm based upon where the swarm has bivouacked. Swarms cluster on a variety of objects i.e. fence posts, tree limbs, brick walls and grills, so beekeepers need to be adaptive in their retrieval methods. Beekeepers use a variety of containers to catch the swarms; cardboard boxes, five-gallon buckets, plastic nuc boxes, etc. Often times, the swarm is high in a tree, making a retrieval challenging and dangerous. Leaving the nuc box, scented with a lemon grass lure at the base of the tree will often draw the swarm to leave the tree. But finding a swarm four to five feet off the ground on a tree branch is a welcome site and brings a smile to a beekeeper.
Catching and hiving a swarm is amazing. But the one thing that I am still in total awe is once the queen has been hived, she will release the Queen Mandibular Pheromone (QMP) and the worker bees will secrete the Nasonov pheromone to attract residual worker bees still outside of the box. Upon sensing these pheromones, the worker bees will march in lockstep into the nuc box like solders to join the rest of the swarm.
Our local beekeepers provide a public service by responding to the many calls of swarms reinforces to the public that we truly care about the honey bee and their well-being. In most cases they are prepared to respond immediately; their vehicles loaded with beekeeping equipment, ladder, pruner, etc. Each beekeeper has his/her own method to catch and hive swarms. Once they are hived and transported to the apiaries, these swarms now have much better chance of surviving the winter.
Beekeepers have learned from experience to ask some questions before responding; how long has the swarm been there, where are they clustered, how high off the ground but most importantly are you sure they are honey bees, please take a picture and text it to me. I once responded to a call from an elderly woman and upon arriving to find out it was a nest of yellow jackets in a flower pot. I became a hero by spraying their nest and taking a couple of stings in the process.
I have learned a lot since I chased my first swarm and I still get a small adrenaline rush; trying to decide the best approach in hiving the swarms. I often tell beekeepers that catching a swarm is about the most fun thing as a beekeeper. You receive the call, collect your gear, arrive at the neighborhood, assess the situation, implement and execute a strategy to remove the swarm, leave with free bees and saving the bees and the neighborhood.
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. The next Plan Bee will discuss proactive methods to lure swarms into bait or swarm traps. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading Plan Bee.
“Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.” KS
Stay safe and Bee happy.
