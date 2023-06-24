As was discussed in the last Plan Bee, swarm chasing is a reactive approach to catching swarms; the beekeeper receives the swarm call, arrives on the scene, captures and hives the swarm. Many local beekeepers also take a proactive approach by placing bait or swarm traps and luring the scouts from the honey bee swarm to visit and check it out.
Remember, once the swarm has bivouacked, they need to find a new home. They send out scouts to find a permanent home possibly in a tree, building, attic, or a beekeeper’s bait trap.
Local beekeepers use various types of traps. The beekeeping suppliers offer bait traps but trust me, beekeepers are frugal and often make their own using plywood or particle board. The design of the swarm trap is simple and the concept is to attract scout bees to the trap with the hope of the swarm taking up residency in the new home, the swarm trap.
There are many different types of swarm traps and each beekeeper has their own preference. I use two wooden nucs vertically strapped together with wooden strips. The bottom is sealed and top has a lid for beekeeper access. A small hole is drilled on the side of the bottom nuc. Five frames of old drawn out brood comb are placed in the top nuc. The recommendation is to use old and dark brood comb and the darker comb is the better because trap has the scent of an old abandoned hive previously occupied by former bee colony. Though the older brood comb is recommended, new brood frames with foundation will work as long as the cavity meets the scout’s standards.
The vertically stacked nuc swarm trap has been redesigned by some beekeepers to a one-piece box with a hinged lid and a couple of latches, allowing easy access to the swarm of bees and frames. Some beekeepers use a five-gallon bucket or plastic storage bins equipped with a small entrance. Regardless of the swarm trap design, access to the frames and easy removal of the bees are important.
The swarm trap is placed a distance off the ground by a variety of ways. Some beekeepers attach the trap with screws to an eight-foot 2X4 ratchet strapped to a tree, some use a rope hoisted over a limb and some place the swarm trap on a deer stand or a step ladder. There is no “correct” method but the beekeeper may have a preferred approach to mounting and securing the trap depending upon the location.
Dr. Thomas Seeley, a research expert on wild bees, indicates the entrance height and location were not determining factors. However, the honey bees do show a preference for a small south or southeast entrance for a nest and a cavity with the appropriate volume.
Many beekeepers bait the swarm trap with a lemon grass scent to attract the scout bees and have been very successful in attracting scouts to their traps and convincing the swarm to take residency. I use Swarm Commander, a lemon grass lure with a pheromone and have had good luck over the years of placing swarm traps.
So where do you place the swarm traps? Many beekeepers place traps in their bee-yards in the event one of their colonies does swarm. The trap is there to lure and hopefully capture it. Some beekeepers may place their traps in close proximity of other beekeepers. I place my swarm traps in areas away from other beekeeper’s colonies with the hope of luring and catching wild (feral) bees. These areas include rural wooded areas along pastures or crop fields. Scouts are looking for trees with knot holes or cavities in trees.
People don’t realize how many bee colonies actually live in the city and residential areas. I have captured several nice feral swarms in the residential areas of the New Albany and received permission from one homeowner to place an annual swarm trap to prevent honey bees from taking up residency in the soffit of his house.
Once the traps are in place, they need to be checked regularly for scout activity. A scout bee will enter the trap, walk around and measure the cavity, return and report back to the swarm colony. If the trap is on recommended short list of sites, more scout bees will come and check it out. If the trap is selected, the colony will relocate to the trap, clustering on the side of the trap waiting for the queen to arrive. Once she arrives and enters the trap, the swarm will enter as well.
If there are brood frames in the trap, the bees will regurgitate the gorged honey stored from their honey crop and store it in the cells of the brood frames. The worker bees will clean the cells, preparing a nursery for the queen to start laying eggs. The worker bees will start foraging for nectar to make honey and pollen to feed the larvae. As beekeepers, when we see the foragers bringing in pollen, we are certain they have set up residency, the queen is laying and it’s time to retrieve the swarm trap.
The best time to bring the swarm trap home is in the early morning or late evening as all the bees are inside. The frames and the honey bees are removed and placed in either a nuc box or a standard hive body in the bee yard. Feeding them a one to one sugar water and pollen patty offers resources for the colony to reproduce and flourish. Catching a swarm is an excellent way for beekeepers to expand their apiaries or replenish their winter losses.
Whether the swarm is trapped or it is successfully hived after receiving the swarm call, it is the most fun thing as a beekeeper. These swarms now have much higher chance of surviving the winter.
I hope you enjoy Plan Bee and better understand another aspect of the little honey bee. Thank you for all the positive responses from the many readers who have enjoyed reading Plan Bee.
Visit our Spring Valley Beekeepers Facebook and request to be a member or come join us on the first Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church.
“Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.” KS
Stay safe and Bee happy.
