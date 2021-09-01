CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Plan Commission has voted to recommend the town council approve changes to the zoning code that could ultimately affect where adult businesses can be located within the town — including Theatair X, which has been at the center of recent litigation and is now under new ownership.
The commission voted 5-0 with one abstention to pass to the council three amendments to language of the zoning ordinance as it pertains to adult businesses and possibly other types of developments. One of those changes would make part of the Theatair X property on U.S. 31 near Interstate 65 too close to a former motel that was redeveloped into apartments two years ago.
The current zoning order puts a buffer of 500 feet between an adult business and certain other types of developments, but the proposed zoning amendments expand that to 750 feet from any PUD (Planned Urban Development) with residential use, which the new apartments are, as well as any child care center, religious institution, facility selling alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises or a school with minor students.
The Clarksville Town Council is expected to vote on the amendments at a special meeting Thursday evening.
The changes come as the town has been in litigation for more than two years with Midwest Entertainment Ventures, Inc. (MEV), who until recently, had owned and operated the business. MEV filed a civil suit against the town in 2019 after the council upheld the building commissioner’s decision to revoke Theatair X’s business license based on multiple zoning code violations, including that people were caught in illegal sexual activity on the property.
That case is ongoing, and Theatair X has been operating on a provisional license for much of the past two years. Several weeks ago, the Clark County judge presiding over that case ruled that the license revocation was lawful and that the business would lose it for one year. That ruling is not yet final and MEV still has a provisional license, although operations recently ceased there and Clarksville attorneys announced during the meeting that MEV had dropped the charges in that case Wednesday.
Clarksville Ministries, LLC recently purchased the property from MEV and signed a lease agreement with the intention to reopen the store as retail only. This would mean no peep show booths, which had been a major discussion point in the MEV lawsuit. The larger theaters would play only “sexually-themed but non-obscene” material, the ministries said. Michael Sanchez, president of Clarksville Ministries, has said the business has long been a safe place of acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community of the area and needs to be preserved.
The new business owner filed a federal lawsuit against the town last week stating that Clarksville Ministries was not being issued a temporary business license in accordance with town statute. Scott Bergthold, a Tennessee-based attorney representing the town in what is now two lawsuits pertaining to Theatair X, told the News and Tribune Tuesday the applicant’s materials had been incomplete.
Matt Hoffer, a Michigan-based attorney representing Clarksville Ministries, said after the plan commission meeting that the new business owner had this week corrected any deficiencies in the application after the federal judge ordered the town to identify them.
He said after the hearing it wasn’t certain whether the zoning amendments would mean Theatair X couldn’t operate in its current location — from looking at the county GIS map, the distance between Theatair X and the apartments is in the 750-foot range, but differs by a foot or two depending on how it’s measured, he said.
“I’m sure the town knows,” he said. “Because not providing information and doing things quick and under as little scrutiny as possible is their modus operandi here.”
Bergthold said he had expected the commission to give a favorable recommendation because “this was an overdue update,” he said.
“The zoning ordinance hadn’t been updated on this topic for many years, while we were handling the prior case, we realized that there were some terms and provisions we needed to update to strike the balance of protecting the community from the adverse secondary affects of adult uses while also offering sufficient sites to meet the constitutional requirements that there be a place for adult uses to operate in the community.”
