An open house for those interested in getting a first look at the preliminary master plan for the “Point of Rocks,” which is the original name of the George Rogers Clark home site along the Ohio River in Clarksville, will be offered by Indiana State Parks and Landstory, Inc. on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6:30–7:30 p.m.
The event is a chance to hear the consultants’ presentation of this preliminary plan, which is based on information gathered from stakeholders and the public during the latter part of 2022. This planning effort also includes the future of services and facilities at Falls of the Ohio State Park.
A log cabin that was built in 2001 to represent Clark’s home on the river’s bluff was destroyed by arson during the summer of 2021. Only its chimney remains, along with a nearby cabin built to represent the structure that Ben and Venus McGee, indentured servants of Clark, might have occupied.
Landstory, Inc., a landscape architecture firm from Indianapolis, is guiding the process of determining how the site should be interpreted in the future. The firm has worked on several other projects along the river in Madison, Clarksville, and New Albany.
“George Rogers Clark’s home site is significant for Clark’s presence and for its place in the Lewis & Clark Corps of Discovery story, but there are thousands of years of human, geological, and natural history that are also important,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for Indiana State Parks. “We look forward to sharing the work that this team has developed based on research and listening sessions with those connected directly to the site.”
The open house will take place in the interpretive center auditorium and will include a presentation of the preliminary plan and an opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.
Admission to the interpretive center for the open house is free, and those attending will be welcome to visit the exhibit galleries before the event.
Learn more about Falls of the Ohio State Park and the Clark home site at on.IN.gov/fallsoftheohiosp.
