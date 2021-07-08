FLOYD COUNTY — A portion of the more than $15 million being sent to Floyd County through the federal American Recovery Plan would be used to offset changes in stormwater fees under a new proposal unveiled Tuesday.
But some county officials don't believe it's a wise use of the money, or if it's permissible.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer proposed leaving annual drainage fees at $39 for residents, and lowering charges for farmland to the same amount. Currently, agricultural land charges are based on the amount of impervious surface on the lots, leading to higher fees compared to the flat residential costs.
The county does have a credit program for farmers in which they can implement certain drainage improvements on their land to receive discounts.
Initially, Kamer had asked that the residential rates be bumped up $2 annually, and a flat Ag rate be set at $41 annually to match those fees. That proposal was approved in June and was awaiting an OK from the commissioners and Floyd County Council.
Kamer's altered proposal, assuming no new residential development and based off projections, would create about a $43,000 shortfall in 2022. He's asked legal counsel to prepare an ordinance that would utilize ARP funds to offset any deficits in the utility that would hamper drainage projects.
It's a distinction that may seem small but is still important, Kamer said. The county wouldn't be utilizing the federal money to makeup a deficit it essentially created, but would rather be spending funds on projects.
“I think it all comes down to technicalities,” Kamer said Thursday. “The way that I'm looking at it, if there are stormwater projects that come up that are stormwater-specific, and we don't have the revenue to support it, we could use ARP.”
Commissioner John Schellenberger doesn't agree.
While ARP guidelines permit stormwater and other utility projects, as well as accounting for lost revenue caused by COVID-19, Schellenberger said the latest proposal essentially creates a shortfall.
“Why create a revenue loss so you so that you can use ARP money?” he said Thursday.
It would also just delay raising rates, because the ARP money has to be spent by the end of 2024, he continued.
When establishing stormwater rates, the county listened to suggestions from farmers and Ag groups and implemented the credit program, Schellenberger said, as he added he worries that reducing the utility's funding could create long-term problems in terms of having adequate resources to improve drainage.
“I think everybody needs to look at this thing again and see what they're proposing,” Schellenberger said.
The fees haven't been adjusted for several years. For 2021, the county stormwater department is expected to take in about $773,000.
The debate could be futile, as Kamer said there may be enough new development in the future to makeup for the $43,000 anticipated deficit. Regardless, he said his goal remains the same.
“It all boils down to just fairness for the agricultural landowners,” he said.
