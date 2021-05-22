NEW ALBANY — Another step toward a massive overhaul of the Beechwood public housing site – which will include demolition of the existing barracks-style units – was achieved this week.
The New Albany Plan Commission provided a favorable recommendation for a special exception and variance needed to construct a three-story senior residential facility at Beechwood Avenue and Lopp Avenue. It’s one facet of the New Albany Housing Authority’s plan to turn one of the largest public housing complexes in Southern Indiana into a mixed-income neighborhood.
“The goal of all of this is to be a better servant to our families and individuals who need it,” NAHA Executive Director David Duggins said.
There are still several hurdles to clear before demolition and construction can begin, but housing authority leadership is confident the project will come to fruition. Duggins said NAHA has remained in regular contact with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development about its plans for Beechwood.
The project is part of a multi-tiered, $27-million effort to upgrade several public housing sites in New Albany. Funding will come from a low-income housing tax credit, a bond backed by rent fees and COVID-19 relief money that Duggins said Mayor Jeff Gahan has committed for the plan.
Razing the public housing homes at Beechwood could begin by next March with new construction to be completed over the next two years after demolition. Duggins said NAHA officials will begin meeting with residents at the site over the next few months to prepare them for the move.
They will be relocated to other NAHA sites or given tenant protection vouchers, which are backed by HUD and allow residents to move into public housing in other communities. The Beechwood overhaul is expected to decrease public housing at the site by about 30 units, but NAHA’s plan includes reserving 15 lots for affordable, single-family housing construction.
“So we’re going to build homes for actual home ownership in the middle of our development, so it will truly be a mixed-income neighborhood tied into the rest of the neighborhood there,” Duggins said.
NAHA residents who complete the organization’s home ownership program will be given first rights to some of those plots under the plan.
The senior facility will have about 30 units and will overlook Silver Street Park. In fact, much of the new design centers around access to the park, as Duggins said families at Beechwood regularly use the facility.
The existing homes that will be razed date back over 70 years, and are in need of replacement, he continued. The replacement homes will be a mixture of single-family and duplex housing, and they will each have modern styles with front porches facing sidewalks.
The one-way street grid inside Beechwood will be converted to two-way travel. A new community building will be constructed along with a community garden, a playground and picnic area.
“It will be open and pretty and safe, and we’ll have home ownership there,” Duggins said. “It will really change that whole end of town.”
Scott Wood, director of planning and zoning for the city, requested the commission give a favorable recommendation for the variance and special exception.
“This was historically an African American neighborhood that the federal government came in and acquired all of the properties through eminent domain, relocated all of the residents there and built this in anticipation of needing laborers for the Charlestown munition plant,” Wood said.
After the end of World War II, the government converted the neighborhood into public housing.
Wood said changing the face of public housing fits with the city’s comprehensive plan, which is the document the plan commission uses when considering special exceptions and variances.
According to Wood, 60% of all of the public housing in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties in Southern Indiana is in New Albany.
“That’s a heavy burden for all of us to carry,” Wood said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.