CLARK COUNTY — Josh Warren, who taught band at Louisville's Fern Creek High School, died Saturday afternoon in a single-engine plane crash in Clark County near New Washington.
Around 3:25 pm Saturday, a passing motorist called 911 after spotting what appeared to be plane wreckage in a field off Flint Ridge Road near New Washington. When Clark County deputies arrived, they confirmed the plane crash and requested assistance from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg. ISP detectives and a crime scene investigator went to the crash site.
The preliminary investigation revealed a Cessna Skyhawk C172 single-engine plane departed Bowman Field in Louisville on Saturday a few minutes after 3 pm. It is believed the plane went down around 3:23 pm; however, investigators do not yet have a cause for the crash.
Dr. Jai Wilson, Fern Creek High School assistant principal, said in a posting on the school's Facebook page that “...He was an amazing musician, but even more, he was amazing with our students. A true “warm demander,” Josh was a little bit “fun uncle” and a little bit “strict dad” and he got things done. Just this year I watched Josh take a classroom of non musicians and turn them into guitarists and percussionists in a matter of months. Imagine the work that took place with the trained musicians in his bands.”
Warren, 30, was the pilot and only occupant of the aircraft.
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted and are expected to arrive on Sunday to aid in the investigation.
