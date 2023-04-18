JEFFERSONVILLE — Nothing is set in stone yet for the redevelopment of the former Jeffboat site in Jeffersonville, but an update was provided to residents Tuesday afternoon.
Representatives from OHM Advisors, one of the groups helping to plan the project, and American Commercial Barge Line, held a town hall at the Carriage House and showed two preliminary concepts for the space.
George Piccioni with ACBL started off the 4 p.m. session.
"We are kind of in the middle of the development process," Piccioni said. "We engaged The Wheatley Group in 2022. We are at the midpoint. You won't see the answer to the test tonight, but you'll see a lot of ideas."
The ideas for the space, presented by OHM Advisors Project Manager John Pacyga, are plentiful.
He said planners took into consideration suggestions from residents, who are interested in things like connecting the Ohio River Greenway to the property and maintaining its historical value.
He said that according to a market analysis of the site, a marina, residential space, restaurants, retail, office space, a hotel or indoor recreation would all work for development.
He presented two preliminary concepts at the meeting.
The first shows a large common area, and Pacyga said it would have room for sports courts, a new amphitheater, fountains in the Ohio River and an Ohio River observation tower.
Public art, in the form of a sculpture garden, is included in the design.
Restaurants, town homes, offices and other residential space is also part of the concept. A marina is also included in the plan.
A second concept features developments that are similar, but are a bit more compartmentalized, without a large common space.
It also had mixed use areas, includes a larger sculpture garden, a roundabout in the middle with a paddle wheel motif that would connect people to the Ohio River Greenway. There would be ziplines for people to ride at the development as part of this concept.
A smaller marina, which could bring back some of the iconic cranes at the Jeffboat site, is also proposed in this preliminary drawing. Office and residential space is included in this design as well.
Pacyga said the goal is to retain some of the historical value of the site and possibly use some of the buildings already on site for the development.
Parking would likely be on the first floor of any development put in the spot due to flooding, he said.
"The idea we are coming to, because we are not allowed to actually have people on the ground due to flooding, that's actually going to be for parking," he said. "...Occupied space is actually going to be on the second floor."
Planners stressed these are just concepts for the property and nothing has been decided.
Another meeting, about development plans, is expected to be in the middle of this summer.
April 2018 is when Jeffboat launched its 12,917th, and final, vessel.
The business was created in 1938. During World War II it was awarded a U.S. Navy Contract to build boats at the location along with the neighboring Howard Shipyard.
Jeffboat went from employing 200 people to its highest staff number, 13,000 people, during that time period.
The company began major layoffs in 2017 and closed one year later.
Last September the redevelopment of the property was announced. The master planning process of the site will be about 10 months.
When the redevelopment was announced, ACBL CEO Mike Ellis said extensive environment and geotechnical studies had been conducted at the site, 1030 E. Market Street, to see what could be built there.
“The good news is once we thought we had limited use of this property from the condition of this property,” he said in September. “We actually have an unlimited use of this property in terms of what we could do with it from this environmental and geotechnical standpoint.”
Ellis said any limitations on what the property could be used for would be more from a flood plain standpoint than an environmental standpoint.
