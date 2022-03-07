JEFFERSONVILLE — There are plans to develop a portion of the former JeffBoat site in Jeffersonville.
The barge-maker shuttered in 2018, putting an end to its 200-year history.
Southern Indiana business owners are working to build 12 single-family homes in the former JeffBoat parking lot. The community will be named Howard Yard.
"You cannot find single-family housing close to the Big Four Bridge, close to that area," said developer Victoria Johns-Wright. "We are hoping it'll build some momentum with the growth (Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore) has provided with the Big Four Bridge."
Johns-Wright is part of Millennium Builders, a company her father Jimmy Johns founded more than two decades ago. The group has a number of developments in Southern Indiana, including The Manors of Old Salem, Coopers Crossing and Magnolia Row.
"My dad has been eyeing (this area) for about a year and a half," she said. "He's been developing for about 25 years in Southern Indiana."
The name Howard Yard is an homage to the Howard Steam Boat Museum in Jeffersonville. James Howard originally owned the historic mansion and was the founder of the JeffBoat shipyard.
Johns-Wright said the goal is to customize these modern homes for buyers, and that they'll be three levels. The homes will have three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and river views on the second floor. With a modern look, they will also be customizable. The base price for these homes is $425,000.
"The best part about them is it is open to all buyer groups," she said. "It could be your high-end first home buyers, you might have someone come in and want to live there for a few years."
Her family's passion is to continue to grow Jeffersonville and Johns-Wright said she's born and raised in the area and her dad's lived here for more than 40-years. Construction on these homes should start within the next year.
The closure of JeffBoat has affected downtown Jeffersonville business.
"There were a lot of people employed there," said Jeffersonville Main Street Inc. Executive Director Jay Ellis. "That's people eating at restaurants, getting gas at local stations...when you see a big key location like JeffBoat empty, that's something nobody wants to see. Hopefully a bright future will be there again."
Ellis said he's excited for what Millennium Builders is planning to do in Jeffersonville because more housing in downtown leads to more convenient access to businesses.
"The Walcott (project), that added 700 people with easy walking distance to the small businesses, coffee shops and restaurants," he said. "This just dovetails into that."
For years he said his group has been working to get developers interested in downtown Jeffersonville again and the Howard Yard project is an example of that hard work.
He also noted how the Big Four pedestrian bridge has changed the area, because it opened up the area to people who didn't know what downtown Jeffersonville had to offer.
"We appreciate the investment in downtown Jeffersonville," he said. "We just think it's going to add to the continued revitalization of the area."
