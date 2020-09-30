JEFFERSONVILLE — Senior living apartments and a 710-unit storage facility could soon be coming to East 10th Street in Jeffersonville after development plans for the projects were approved this week.
A 119-unit, three-story apartment complex is planned for 2121 E. 10th St., which is across the street from the Jeffersonville Fire Department station.
According to Rob Jack, development director with Clover Development, the apartments will be market rate. He described the development as a retirement community and added that Clover operates about 20 similar sites in the Midwest and Northeast.
“We develop, we own and we operate these. We’ve never converted one of these to low-income. We’ve never changed one of these to an all-age facility,” Jack told the Jeffersonville Plan Commission during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
There are four similar developments under construction through Clover in the Louisville area, he continued. The facilities aren’t assisted living as they provide independent residency for seniors, Jack said.
An exact date for construction to launch wasn’t specified. Jack said Clover hopes to have the Louisville facilities completed by late fall.
Nearby, a 710-unit mini-storage facility will be constructed behind the Kroger grocery site at 1027 E. 10th St.
The development plan was approved by the plan commission after a detailed explanation from developer Jim Calvary.
He explained the facility will be designed to match existing architectural style in the neighborhood including the surrounding developments.
“It is designed to be a localized facility for the residents in the neighborhoods that are right around the Jeffersonville Commons,” Calvary said.
The facility will be secured 24 hours a day and will have an employee on-site for at least eight hours daily, he said. The storage units will be open to customers from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. under the development plan.
The commission unanimously approved the development plan, and no members of the public spoke for or against the proposal.
Plan commission member Kathy Bupp said the buffering elements included in the plan for the storage facility are important.
“I think that’s been the objection of most people — these are not usually very popular facilities to build,” she said. “But this one looks very good.”
