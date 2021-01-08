JEFFERSONVILLE — A month after officially opening the park, Shirley's Arbor is already set for some upgrades.
Seeking to provide activities for children at the park, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission approved spending about $108,000 last week for equipment, fencing and surface material for a playground.
“A lot of the families that live around there would like to see a playground,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who is also a member of the commission.
A ribbon-cutting at the park was Dec. 8. Shirley's Arbor includes a stormwater retention pond, 125 new trees and a half-mile walking track.
Moore said the park was a popular idea when it was suggested during neighborhood meetings, and he added that Shirley's Arbor has been a big hit so far.
As a result, the commission also OK'd spending up to $20,000 to add six additional parking spots at the 14-acre park, which is near the intersection of Woehrle Road and Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike.
Though Shirley's Arbor is a park, Moore said spending redevelopment funds on it makes sense because it improves the quality of life in the community.
A fence will surround the playground for safety reasons. Benches will be added in the area and a recycled rubber material will be used as the surface. The package approved by the commission includes funds for several pieces of playground equipment.
“There are over 1,000 homes that feed directly into this park, probably within a half of a mile from the park,” Moore said. “It's an incredible park. It's kinda neat that we're already at the point where we need to add additional parking to it.”
