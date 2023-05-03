NEW ALBANY — A man has pleaded guilty to felonies for battery resulting in serious bodily injury and residential entry in connection to a brutal beating that occurred last May on Reno Avenue in New Albany.
Condazz Stone took a plea deal Wednesday morning in Floyd Superior Court 3. He was sentenced to serve five years total. Part of the sentence is to be served behind bars, with the rest on probation. Stone will be released from custody on June 17. The crime took place last year on May 1.
Wednesday was the second time Floyd Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger heard the plea deal in this case.
She didn't accept the deal during a hearing last month and asked prosecutors to speak with the victim's family and re-examine the deal after listening to a victim impact statement from victim Kent McCoskey's sister, Debra McCoskey-Reisert.
Granger said she was able to revise and revisit the facts of the case over the past month before she ruled on the plea agreement.
"I want to emphasize there will be eyes on Mr. Stone for the next year after he's released on June 17," Granger said to McCoskey's family during the hearing.
His family lined the courtroom during Wednesday's hearing.
McCoskey-Reisert said the family isn't happy with the terms of the plea deal and wanted more severe charges brought against Stone.
"We have never agreed to the terms of this, and it does not seem like justice was served in this case for Kent, nor our mother," McCoskey-Reisert said.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case Stone showed up at McCoskey's home, where he also lived with his mother, last year demanding money for cutting their grass.
McCoskey told Stone he'd already paid him and that's when Stone allegedly started attacking him. McCoskey’s late mother was also in the home at the time of the attack.
McCoskey-Reisert said McCoskey is disabled.
Their mother, who also was disabled, died from COVID in August, a few months later.
McCoskey suffered head trauma, a laceration of his left eyebrow and a nasal bone fracture during the attack.
He was in the courtroom with his family Wednesday.
"In a month he gets to walk free after just 13 months in jail," McCoskey-Reisert said. "And for us, we've spent 13 months keeping the family safe and going through expenses and we ended up losing our mom."
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said his office received no new information about the case after the original plea deal was heard in court last month and on Wednesday.
He said that they got the deal right the first time.
"In this particular case, there were factors beyond our control, so those factors include the analysis of the case itself, the analysis of the witnesses we could have and some of the other factors within the case," he said.
He said it breaks his heart when he sees victims hurting and his office is holding Stone accountable with the plea deal.
"I'm very proud of what we did and we worked on this case," Lane said. "Endless hours and interviews and watching videos. I do think it's a reasonable and fair offer that holds the defendant accountable. We understand the feelings of the victims. It's a horrible position to be in."
After the hearing McCoskey said a beating like the one he went through shouldn't happen to anyone.
"I don't want t go backward, I want to go forward," he said.
His sister said she doesn't forgive Stone for his actions.
"I won't speak for my mother because she's no longer here, but I hope to God she haunts him for the rest of his life," McCoskey-Reisert said. "I do believe my mother loved her children and she would've fought for us. She would've fought for Kent that day had he not been crippled. And as for me, however for me, no I don't have any forgiveness. I won't speak for my brother."
