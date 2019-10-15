CLARK COUNTY — A civil lawsuit filed by homeowners of a Charlestown neighborhood against the city is headed to trial next month, after a judge denied summary judgement last week.
Special Judge Jason Mount issued an order Friday, denying a motion for summary judgement filed by the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association in June. The group representing the neighborhood targeted for redevelopment filed a case in January 2017 against the City of Charlestown and its board of public works. A bench trial is set for Nov. 12-18 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 2, with Mount presiding.
In its initial complaint in the case, the neighborhood association alleged that the city had unfairly imposed property code violations on a property the association owns, while not fining developer John Neace, who was purchasing homes from landlords at $10,000 a piece. As of July, Neace had purchased around a third of the 350-home neighborhood, with intentions on redevelopment.
"Defendants have favored one person over other persons simply because it wants one kind of people out of a neighborhood...," the lawsuit reads, in part.
A response filed by the city in July states, in part, that "The city's enforcement of code is supported by strong interest in ensuring safe housing. The City found hundreds of violations in Pleasant Ridge homes. There is no dispute that these violations exist."
Josh Craven, president of the neighborhood association, said the residents aren't fazed by the denial for summary judgement; he said the residents in the association, represented by local attorney Steve Voelker and attorneys with the national Institute of Justice, have always been prepared for a trial.
"We were always hoping for [summary judgement], but it doesn't change anything for us," Craven said. "We 100 percent believe we'll still win the case."
Mike Gillenwater, representing the city in the case, respects the denial made Friday, but said he doesn't see the association having a strong case regardless.
"Obviously, I'm pleased about the denial; I think the judge made the right call," he said, adding that he feels the city's case is a strong one. "I think that if the judge follows the law, there's no real chance that they're going to prevail.
"[The plaintiffs] are relying heavily on emotion and I'm focused on the law," Gillenwater said. "If you read everything as negatively as possible and add a lot of emotion, they've got a pretty good case. But if you look at things objectively and apply the law as it's intended to be...then I think there's a pretty good case for the city."
