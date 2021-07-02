CHARLESTOWN — Freshly poured concrete was drying Friday in the driveways of three of the new homes nearing completion on Kenwood Avenue in Charlestown's Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, and one had a sign indicating a sale was pending.
The new houses are among 23 recently started in the historic neighborhood nestled off of Indiana 62 — 10 on Kenwood, 10 on Winthrop and three on Crestview Court. The builds follow a December civil resolution between the neighborhood association and the city that's giving some property owners hope for the future of their neighborhood.
"We are feeling confident that the neighborhood is going to come back to life, that's what we're praying for," Pleasant Ridge resident Ellen Keith said Friday. "The people up here just feel like they're encouraged."
The neighborhood association was formed in 2014 to help defend against a planned redevelopment of the entire neighborhood, which was built in the early 1940s as housing for the nearby U.S. Army Ammunition plant. The lawsuit, which garnered national attention by property rights' advocates, was brought by the neighborhood association against the city and its board of public works in 2017.
The initial complaint states that the city was unfairly imposing property maintenance codes in a way that forced existing property owners to sell at well below their homes' worth. Many of the owner-renters sold to developer John Neace for $10,000 apiece, a deal that wiped away the large chunks of property code violation fines they'd accrued under a previous city ordinance.
In recent years, properties with violations started accruing fines the same day they were cited with no time to fix what was wrong. But an order that came with the case resolution in December stipulates that the property maintenance code be written in plain language and provides for homeowners to have time to fix any issues and 10 days to appeal the citation.
As of May, the developer had purchased more than two-thirds of the 350 homes and has begun selling them to other developers. Infinity Housing and Development, LLC, is building the 10 on Kenwood, the first expected to be ready. New Hope Services, Inc. has another 10 planned for Winthrop Avenue for first-time homebuyers and working families and KGF Building & Development is shoring up the three homes on Crestview Court so far.
Many of the more than 200 homes purchased by the developer were in disrepair and have since been razed, but a lot of the homes are also well cared for.
Residents like Keith and others say the relief of knowing their homes aren't in jeopardy, along with seeing new life brought to the neighborhood, has been an inspiration.
"We are very proud," she said. "I am encouraged that new homes are being built here."
She added that her daughter recently bought a home in the neighborhood, and Keith said she feels it's "a wonderful neighborhood for a family. Everything is so local...we can walk to town, we can walk all over the place. That's one reason we've always loved living here. Everything is just convenient."
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, whose predecessor was in office when the civil actions were brought, said she's felt the positive energy from residents with the new developments.
"It has inspired a feeling of hope and assurance for a future," she said in a message. "Many long-term homeowners have started renovations to their homes that they held off on doing when they thought they might get forced out. People have called or visited to let me know they're painting and putting down new floors, installing new doors, all kind of things they didn't want to spend money on when they thought they'd lose their homes."
James Bowen, a local business owner who's lived in Pleasant Ridge for about a decade, is among the residents who have made home improvements over the last few months, by installing a new roof and building a new carport. He knows his neighbors have been busy as well.
"It helps the property," he said.
But Keith said that even with the neighborhood growth, she still worries about those who moved and isn't completely settled.
"I'm still very sad about all the people that lost their homes. I don't know if we'll ever truly feel all right with it," she said. "I think whenever you have been through what we went through for six years, you always are a little skeptical, you're always a little worried, you're always a little anxious about what's going to come next.
"But for right now, we are feeling blessed."
