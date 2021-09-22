CHARLESTOWN — Only three days into a new job, Chene Hunt took immediate action to save a kindergarten student in an emergency situation.
Hunt, a para-educator at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Charlestown, recently performed the Heimlich maneuver on 5-year-old Fallen Coleman to save her from choking at lunch.
Hunt has worked for 18 years at Clark Memorial Health as an emergency room technician. She took the para-educator job so she could spend more time with her children, she said, and she now works only part-time at the hospital.
On Aug. 16, Hunt was monitoring her kindergarten students as they ate lunch in the cafeteria, and she noticed Fallen run to the trash can.
“She had pulled down her mask and was getting sick in the trash can, so I was just like, let it all out, because she started panicking,” Hunt said. “But then she started to throw her hands up in the air like she was in distress.”
“She started jumping up and down, and I was like Fallen, what’s going on, and that’s when I noticed that her lips were changing blue and they were changing color, so I know she had really extreme obstruction in her airway,” she said. “So I quickly grabbed her up, I gave her about three thrusts of the Heimlich maneuver.”
Fallen then started throwing up, and when the student started crying, Hunt was relieved to know that her airway had been successfully cleared of the obstruction.
Afterward, Hunt said she “could not believe what just happened.”
“In the emergency room, it’s a different situation, because it’s kind of like I’m already expecting something crazy to happen,” she said. “It’s expected for emergency situations to come into the emergency room, and it’s also a controlled environment, so I have nursing staff, I have doctors, I have everything I need when that happens.”
“But coming to a school, you don’t really expect those things to happen to you, so it was a little more nerve-wracking,” she said. “I was pretty shaky afterwards, and I had cold chills for the rest of the day.”
Last week, Hunt received board salute at a Greater Clark County Schools board meeting to recognize her quick response to the emergency.
Hunt also has a son in another kindergarten class at Pleasant Ridge Elementary, which was another reason she took the job at the school.
“Just being a mother also of a kindergartner, it’s just a scary situation and it’s something I always fear — my children choking on food or anything like that — so luckily I know my skills from working in the hospital and being a CPR instructor too,” she said. “That really helped out a lot.”
Pleasant Ridge Elementary Principal Sara Porter said it’s a “huge blessing” that Hunt was there to respond to the emergency.
“She recognized the signs of a student in distress, and she had the ability to respond in a calm fashion,” she said. "The cafeteria is a very busy place, and her reaction handling the situation was very impressive. I know the family [of Fallen] showed lots of gratitude for her actions, and I’m grateful she was there at the right time.”
