CHARLESTOWN — A class at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Charlestown is quarantining for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Those who came into close contact with the Pleasant Ridge employee are under quarantine based on the recommendation of Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, according to Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the superintendent at Greater Clark County Schools. She declined to disclose additional details.
"If they were in direct contact — if they have been in six foot radius for at least 15 minutes — we do ask them to go through the official quarantine," Yazel said. "Otherwise, we stress to all parents, if their children are not feeling well don't send them to school, and don’t send them to school if they have been tested and their test is still pending."
Classes began last Wednesday at Greater Clark. A student at Charlestown High School and a student at New Washington High School have both tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of school, according to the Clark County Health Department. Jeffersonville High School began the school year with virtual learning learning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Yazel it can be easier to conduct contact tracing for elementary students since they stay within the same class throughout the day, but there are also challenges in determining exposure within the classroom.
"If there's any benefit to it being an elementary school, at least they don't change classes, so it makes it easier that way, but it also makes it tougher with contact tracing for younger children — they are less likely to sit at their desk and more likely to hug their teacher and things like that... it's kind of a doubled-edged sword as far as contact tracing goes," he said.
Yazel feels that Greater Clark has handled the positive COVID-19 cases well.
"We're just working through process the best we can," he said. "This is not a sign of anything done wrong by any parties involved — it's just the nature of COVID-19 and the prevalence in the community and our response we when find a case."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.