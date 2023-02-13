BORDEN — He’s been an athlete in the Special Olympics for more than 10 years, but this was Elliott Daniels’ first year serving on a special committee for the organization’s Polar Plunge. That meant on Saturday, he arrived with his fellow committee members at Deam Lake a full two hours earlier than most.
He put up signs to help attendees find their way to the event, but he said it was the committee’s work before the Plunge that was more important. Daniels was assigned a goal to recruit one new team to participate and raise money for Special Olympics Indiana, and he accomplished it. He got the Eastern High School Musketeers baseball team to join, and he said it wasn’t hard to convince them.
“It was pretty easy because I knew one of their coaches,” Daniels said. “I talked to [the coach] about it and he said he would bring it up, and some of them ended up doing it. It was kind of small this year, but they’re hoping to get more people next year.”
Kelly Ries, senior director of donor engagement for Special Olympics Indiana, said this year’s Plunge raised $97,736 for the organization and 335 plungers participated this year. Those numbers are both up from last year.
Daniels said this was his third time attending the Plunge. Though not by much, he said the water was a little warmer than his first time around. That year, he was nervous to jump in, but he’s gotten a little more courage since then.
The first time I did it, [Indiana State Troopers] had to go into the water and break the ice with chainsaws because we had snow during the week leading up to the Plunge. This year, the water was a lot warmer than it was the last two years.”
Keith Nicholson, one of Daniels’ coaches, said via text Daniels was a great pick for the committee because of his involvement with the Special Olympics and working with other athletes.
“He is an amazing person,” Nicholson said. “…He is very involved in learning stuff and he is very committed to his job on the committee. He loves and cares a lot about his friends.”
Daniels competes in basketball, track and field, bowling and corn toss. Nicholson said as Daniels’ coach, it’s fun to watch him succeed in all the events he participates in.
“I love watching him grow in [those] sports,” Nicholson said. “He is a very special man, he listened to instructions well and just seeing him grow in his abilities is a blessing. He helps to get his team into the excitement and he even helps teach them.”
Daniels said he was proud to serve on the special committee this year because it helps grow the Plunge and helps the organization.
“It felt good for me because I knew it was their first time ever doing the plunge,” Daniels said. “We try to recruit more teams each year to make it bigger.”
