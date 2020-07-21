NEW ALBANY — PNC Bank’s downtown New Albany branch will close permanently Aug. 21.
The branch’s operations will be consolidated with the PNC Bank location at 2014 State St., which is less than two miles away.
“We constantly evaluate our branches, together with our available channels of banking, to ensure that they are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs,” said Marcey Zwiebel, director of corporate public relations for PNC Bank.
“As a result of these evaluations, which were conducted independently of impacts created by COVID-19, the decision was made to consolidate the State and Spring Street branch located at 400 State Street in New Albany.”
She added there are “more ways to bank with PNC than ever before” including online, mobile, ATM and phone services.
“The services offered through these alternative channels provide convenient and robust options, and increasingly, customers are opting to use them to conduct the basic banking transactions they once visited a branch to complete,” Zwiebel said.
Deposit transactions via ATM and mobile channels accounted for 65 percent of the total deposit transactions for PNC in the second quarter of 2020, she continued.
The departure of PNC Bank from the location will leave a sizable building vacant at the corner of State and Spring streets.
“Obviously that’s a really important corner to the downtown,” said New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten.
It’s not a city-owned building, but Staten said there’s an obvious interest in securing a new tenant for the property.
“PNC Bank has been very upfront with us and willing to work with us as they start to dispose of that property and move on,” he said.
Though the city hates to see PNC leave the location, Staten said it’s understandable considering the number of people who use online banking.
“You carry around a bank in your pocket now when it comes to your phone,” he said.
Though the bank has occupied the building for several years, the future of the property may not necessarily follow suit.
“I think it has a lot of potential. A lot of different things can go there,” Staten said.
