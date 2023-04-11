JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday afternoon, poet Kenneth Woods, AKA “KennyFresh,” held a writers workshop for teens at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
The name of the program was Poetry: Painting with Words. Teens in grades 9-12 were invited to participate. Woods has toured the Midwest and other states performing his spoken words on stage. He published his debut poetry chapbook, “Equilibrium,” in 2020. His work has also reached across the Atlantic to France and Greece.
Though Woods has established himself as a poet, he has a love for science. He graduated from Indiana University with an associate’s degree in chemistry and a bachelor of science degree in biology. One of his greatest areas of interest is entomology, as bugs are his favorite animals.
April is National Poetry Month, and poetry is coming back as a popular form of written word. Program participants were given writing prompts and encouraged to use various methods to construct a poem which they would present to an audience. Those attending were encouraged to ask questions, as well as share their work.
Woods started the program with an introduction and talked about his beginnings in poetry. “I wrote my first poem in 2008 when I was in college. It was a poem about a breakup which made me really sad.”
Then, he began performing. The first work he read out loud was based on the question, “How are you?” The poem was appropriately titled “How are You Really”. It’s about how people only ask that question, not wishing to delve below the surface and find out how the person is really feeling.
“I wrote that poem in 2015. I’ve attended mental health seminars, and I liked the poem so much I included it in my first book,” Woods said of “How are You Really” before he moved on to his next poem. “I like reading new poems as I perform; it’s sort of my way of rewarding people who come to see me.”
The rest of his performance was animated as he read out the impassioned words he included in his book. Topics of some of those works included relocation, human relations, and even spiders.
“Words are really powerful, and we need to choose our words carefully, especially what we post online,” Woods said and then added, “Communication is very important.”
Woods ended his performance with a special poem, the first one he wrote about his father, “I Need to Call My Dad More Often.”
With his words still fresh in our minds, Woods then asked the audience their initial impressions about his work, and they talked about the parts to which they can relate the most.
The workshop portion was next, and Woods talked about the most important literary devices he uses while crafting his poetry including metaphors, simile imagery, wordplay, and appealing to the five senses.
He gave participants the definition of direct and slant rhyming. The latter of the two is similar to half rhymes.
Woods then had participants write three different poems based on three different writing prompts. After that, everyone went to the front of the room and read their works. Instead of applauding at the end, participants snapped their fingers, which is typical at poetry readings.
After the main portion of the program was an informal Q&A with the author. Woods talked about his early days with poetry again and elaborated about open mic events.
As Woods’ audience expands, so does his popularity and the inspiration he provides to young writers.
