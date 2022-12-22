NEW ALBANY -- The Floyd County Library hosted a Polar Express Party on Wednesday.
Parents were encouraged to bring their children to the party for snow cones, hot chocolate, arts and crafts, indoor snowball fights and to meet Santa Claus.
Admission was free and a showing of the 2004 movie "The Polar Express" was going on while kids were enjoying the festivities of the party.
Children had the opportunity to meet Santa and let him know what they wanted for Christmas. After that they had the choice of going for a snowball fight, watching the movie and many others.
Guest were also able to take a tour of the library's Official White House Ornament Collection that was donated by Pat Harrison.
